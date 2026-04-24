Minnesota's State Park For Camping And Lake Fun

Today, Lake Bemidji State Park is a haven for outdoor adventures. In the summer, the park's long, sandy swimming beach is a popular attraction. There's a safe swimming area marked by buoys and plenty of space to set up a blanket and umbrella, plus access to nearby restrooms, an outdoor shower, and shaded picnic areas.

There's also year-round fishing on the lake: Depending on the time of year, some commonly caught fish include walleye, trout, bass, perch, muskie, crappies, and panfish. The state park's marina features a loading ramp and eight docks, and a limited number of kayaks, canoes, and rowboats are available to rent. You can also cast a line right from the park's dedicated fishing pier, and there's a fish-cleaning house near the base that's free to use afterward.

Other highlights you won't want to miss include the Rocky Point Overlook, accessible via the Rocky Point Trail, an easy 2-mile loop that leads up into bluffs, offering sweeping views over the water below. For something more educational, learn about local plants and native mosses while strolling past the interpretive displays at Bog Walk Boardwalk, an elevated walkway through a unique ecosystem, or borrow a bicycle from the park office (available on a first-come, first-served basis, and fees apply) and go for a ride along the paved Paul Bunyan State Trail. Learn more about the story of the legendary lumberjack in Akeley, the tiny Minnesota town that's called the "birthplace of Paul Bunyan."