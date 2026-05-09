New York's Once-Thriving Quarry Is Now A Scenic Nature Preserve With Mountain Views And Hiking Trails

New York's Catskill Mountains are today so verdant and peaceful that it's hard to imagine that this was once a thriving industrial zone. Much of the stone that makes up New York City's historic architecture was quarried here in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, as was stone for the state capital of Albany. Today, the remnants of those quarry sites have reverted to nature to create fascinating landscapes like the one at Woodstock's charming Snake Rocks Preserve. The scenery and views here are first-rate, with a 1.5-mile trail (per AllTrails) that has something to offer visitors in any season.

Abandoned back to nature in the early 1900's, the quarry pit here eventually filled with water, becoming a tranquil pond, and the surrounding stone excavations have become habitats for plants, creating an oasis of serenity and calm. Meanwhile, slag heaps of discarded stone left behind by quarry workers have become scenic viewpoints for taking in the surrounding mountains. In summer, the gentle, green-clad mountains roll across the horizon. In winter, when the trees are bare, you'll have the best panoramic views of the surrounding mountains; Snake Rocks Preserve is even a well-signed, beginner-friendly snowshoe destination.

The 36-acre Snake Rocks Preserve is a perfect add-on to a weekend getaway in New York's Catskill Mountains. It's located just 3 miles from the quirky, artsy town of Woodstock and 100 miles north of New York City. This area brims with weekend getaway amenities and other hikes to historic sites that you can combine with a visit to the quarry.