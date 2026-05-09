Between Fort Wayne And Ann Arbor Is Ohio's Camping Resort With Fishing And Family-Friendly Fun

Fishing is big at River's Edge Campground and Resort. In fact, there are two fishing ponds to enjoy. These are in addition to the campsites situated along the St. Joseph River. Reviewers on Google report catching bluegill, catfish, and carp. The camping store even has fishing supplies, including live bait. They also have snacks, shirts, batteries, grilling items including meat, RV supplies, and even golf cart rentals. (If you want to bring your own fishing pole, Amazon has one that is portable and affordable.) There is also a swimming pond and beach on the property, as well as the aforementioned pool. However, if you're bringing little ones, make sure you know which swimsuit colors are considered the safest.

One thing at the River's Edge resort that is consistently praised in Google reviews is the cleanliness of the facilities, something that is extra important with kids along. One reviewer says, "The grounds and restrooms are the cleanest I have ever seen camping," while another raves, "We stayed in an RV near the pool, bathrooms & showers. I have never seen any place so clean."

This campground is lively, which is something to keep in mind before booking. While there are quiet hours that start at 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on weekends, the resort often has family-friendly concerts and events that go late into the evening. There are also daytime events, like hayrides, crafting gatherings, and even cornhole tournaments, so everyone has something exciting to try. Finally, if you're planning on staying for a few nights, here are some camping tips no one tells you about.