Between Lansing And Flint Is Michigan's 'Railroad City USA' With Historic Charm, Local Shops, And Tasty Eats
Some destinations lace history throughout the streets and on the walls, creating an ambiance that lingers no matter what square foot you occupy. Others, like Durand, Michigan, keep their culture and history in a single, concentrated dose that has its own gravitational force. Known as "Rail Road City USA," the small community between Lansing and Flint offers travelers historic charm, local shops, and tasty eats. And yes, trains as well.
The town of around 3,500 earned its reputation as the epicenter of rail travel in Michigan over a century ago. Originally called Vernon Center, it sprouted up alongside the passing rails in the mid-19th century. Its Union Station and accompanying depot sat at the intersection of two major railroads, with freight, mail, and passenger trains chugging through at an above-average daily clip, carrying as many as 3,000 passengers through town every day. The logistical upside had a major downside, with tragic accidents occurring, culminating in a circus train collision that left 26 people and numerous animals dead. That mix of triumph and tragedy resonates with railroad enthusiasts to this day, while locals treat the tracks as if they're a unique asset to the community's fabric.
"You know you're from Durand when you have to be across the tracks by a certain time, or you'll be an hour late to pick up the kids from school because you are straight up trapped by the trains," one local wrote on Reddit. "But in all actuality, it's a cute town, and we love our Railroaders [the local high school mascot]." That same cuteness and enthusiasm for a history of chugging trains can be the foundation for a long weekend in Durand.
See historic trains and eclectic shops in Durand
The bustle of Durand's railroad peak has passed, but the charm and historic remnants of those days remain. The Union Station remains active, its iconic pitched roof and Chateau Romanesque design cutting an elegant figure on the horizon. Its depot is now home to the state's Railroad History Museum. It almost didn't exist. The railroad company that originally owned Durand's depot ditched it in 1974. Rather than sending in the demolition crews, the city bought the depot for $1. Visitors can today find galleries and old trains that'll inform enthusiasts and casual travelers alike. "Durand Union Station is both a depot and a museum that will take you back in time to what railroading used to be like," one local enthusiast wrote in a Google review. "The station is full of rich history, and will definitely be worth the visit."
That same persistence and love of history bleeds throughout the entire region. There's an added dose of historic charm available at the nearby town of Owosso, an underrated riverfront city with unique shops and serene trails resting 20 minutes away. Its Curwood Castle and DeVries Historic Carriage and Sleigh Museum would be a perfect chaser to Durand's historic charm. You can find plenty to do within Durand as well.
The local shops in Durand have the usual charm of small-town ephemera, with diverse businesses offering a wide array of goods. The highly-regarded and appropriately-named Whimsy and Mayhem lives up to its moniker, with a wide mix of antiques, vintage goods, and items created by locals with a knack for decor and creativity. "I ask you, who does not crave at least a bit of Whimsy and Mayhem in life?" one customer wrote in a review on Google. "Cookie-cutter gift items? Not here!"
Planning a trip to Durand, MI
There's only one truly appropriate way to visit Durand: take the train. Amtrak still operates at the Union Station every day, so it'd only make sense and do the town justice to honor its railroad history — if possible. Flying in isn't much of a hassle either. The closest major travel hub, Bishop International Airport, is only 17 miles outside of town. Given Durand's diminutive size, travelers can easily marry a trip there to other destinations. Since you'll already be landing in the historic and affordable Midwest city of Flint, you might as well check out the affordable city's hipster vibes and automotive history. You may also want to overnight there. Durand's accommodations boil down to a single Quality Inn and Sunset Motel.
Locally-owned eateries outnumber fast-food chains in Durand, leaving travelers with an overload of choices to make. The Union Station Smokehouse is a popular choice, which consistently earns good ratings for its house mac and cheese. "If you drive too fast, you will miss it," one guest wrote in a Google review. "I promise you this little smoke house is a place you do not want to miss!" If you'd like to add an element of outdoor adventure to your voyage, add the scenic lakes and friendly vibes of Fenton to your itinerary, just half an hour away from Durand. While there's no wrong time to visit Durand, the late spring and summer months offer the most pleasant weather conditions. Be sure to bring your conductor's hat and a whistle.