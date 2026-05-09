Between Lansing And Flint Is Michigan's 'Railroad City USA' With Historic Charm, Local Shops, And Tasty Eats

Some destinations lace history throughout the streets and on the walls, creating an ambiance that lingers no matter what square foot you occupy. Others, like Durand, Michigan, keep their culture and history in a single, concentrated dose that has its own gravitational force. Known as "Rail Road City USA," the small community between Lansing and Flint offers travelers historic charm, local shops, and tasty eats. And yes, trains as well.

The town of around 3,500 earned its reputation as the epicenter of rail travel in Michigan over a century ago. Originally called Vernon Center, it sprouted up alongside the passing rails in the mid-19th century. Its Union Station and accompanying depot sat at the intersection of two major railroads, with freight, mail, and passenger trains chugging through at an above-average daily clip, carrying as many as 3,000 passengers through town every day. The logistical upside had a major downside, with tragic accidents occurring, culminating in a circus train collision that left 26 people and numerous animals dead. That mix of triumph and tragedy resonates with railroad enthusiasts to this day, while locals treat the tracks as if they're a unique asset to the community's fabric.

"You know you're from Durand when you have to be across the tracks by a certain time, or you'll be an hour late to pick up the kids from school because you are straight up trapped by the trains," one local wrote on Reddit. "But in all actuality, it's a cute town, and we love our Railroaders [the local high school mascot]." That same cuteness and enthusiasm for a history of chugging trains can be the foundation for a long weekend in Durand.