Between Ann Arbor And Flint Is A Quaint Michigan Town With Shops, Friendly Vibes, And Scenic Lakes

Southeast Michigan is dotted with charming small cities, offering welcoming communities, access to nature, and cute local shops. One such city is Fenton, Michigan, a quaint destination known locally for its apple orchards and historic downtown full of charming shops and restaurants. With a population of around 12,000 people, suburban-feeling neighborhoods, and plenty of city parks, Fenton is a friendly place to live or visit. This writer grew up in a nearby town and has fond memories of going to Spicer's Orchards in Fenton each fall for pick-your-own apples, hayrides, and fresh apple cider donuts, and enjoying meals at downtown Fenton restaurants such as The Laundry.

Fenton's city website declares, "Great entertainment is a part of Fenton's heritage," citing a fun local legend: Fenton was originally named Dibbleville, until William M. Fenton won the right to change it in a high-stakes card game in the 1830s. Today, a statue commemorating that card game stands in the downtown area. Fenton's modern entertainment is lower stakes and includes shopping, dining, spending time at the lakes, and going to the local festivals.

Visiting Fenton will require a car: The city is located about a 40-minute drive north of Ann Arbor, a college town with riverfront trails and a charming downtown; about a 25-minute drive south of Flint, the most affordable place to buy a home in America; and about an hour's drive northwest of Detroit, where you'll find the closest major airport. For overnight visitors, there are two chain hotels and some Airbnbs in Fenton, with additional options within a half-hour drive in Flint or Grand Blanc.