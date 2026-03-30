Between Ann Arbor And Flint Is A Quaint Michigan Town With Shops, Friendly Vibes, And Scenic Lakes
Southeast Michigan is dotted with charming small cities, offering welcoming communities, access to nature, and cute local shops. One such city is Fenton, Michigan, a quaint destination known locally for its apple orchards and historic downtown full of charming shops and restaurants. With a population of around 12,000 people, suburban-feeling neighborhoods, and plenty of city parks, Fenton is a friendly place to live or visit. This writer grew up in a nearby town and has fond memories of going to Spicer's Orchards in Fenton each fall for pick-your-own apples, hayrides, and fresh apple cider donuts, and enjoying meals at downtown Fenton restaurants such as The Laundry.
Fenton's city website declares, "Great entertainment is a part of Fenton's heritage," citing a fun local legend: Fenton was originally named Dibbleville, until William M. Fenton won the right to change it in a high-stakes card game in the 1830s. Today, a statue commemorating that card game stands in the downtown area. Fenton's modern entertainment is lower stakes and includes shopping, dining, spending time at the lakes, and going to the local festivals.
Visiting Fenton will require a car: The city is located about a 40-minute drive north of Ann Arbor, a college town with riverfront trails and a charming downtown; about a 25-minute drive south of Flint, the most affordable place to buy a home in America; and about an hour's drive northwest of Detroit, where you'll find the closest major airport. For overnight visitors, there are two chain hotels and some Airbnbs in Fenton, with additional options within a half-hour drive in Flint or Grand Blanc.
Fenton's quaint downtown with shops and restaurants
Nestled along the Shiawassee River near a scenic mill pond, you'll find Fenton's quaint downtown, featuring historic buildings dating back to the mid-19th and early 20th centuries. Today, many of those buildings hold local businesses, while a gazebo and walkway offer a place to stroll and enjoy the river views. A free-to-ride, retro-style trolley transports pedestrians through town on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays seasonally.
Antique hunters will want to stop by Yesterday's Treasures, which specializes in vintage jewelry and glassware. One Google reviewer calls it "the best antique shop in this part of Michigan." Independent bookstore Fenton's Open Book is a community hub, frequently holding events like book release parties and author talks. When you get hungry, stop for a meal at The Laundry, a European-inspired restaurant in a renovated former laundromat with a brunch menu; The Vault, a steakhouse in a former bank building; or Honcho Fuego, serving tacos and Latin street food in a former firehouse. In the summer, the RailYard food park offers live music and outdoor dining from several local restaurants. Be sure to stop by The Scoop of Fenton for an ice cream cone (this writer's favorite).
In the warmer months, you can enjoy the friendly community at festivals such as the Fenton Art Walk in July, the Taste in Fenton food festival in August, and Applefest in September. A seasonal weekly farmers market gives you a chance to shop for fresh flowers and produce from local farmers. But no matter what time of year you visit, local paper The Lasco Press promises, "Talk to residents and I think you will find out why we think, 'Fenton is the Best Small Town in the State.'"
Fenton's scenic lakes and tranquil parks
Fenton also offers a chance for visitors to explore the outdoors. The largest park in the city, Silver Lake Park, offers 35 acres of land adjacent to Silver Lake with a small swimming beach, nature trails, athletic fields, and picnic areas. One Google reviewer calls it a "little gem of a hideaway" that's great for kids. By far the biggest lake in the area is Lake Fenton, which covers 845 acres and has a depth of up to 90 feet. There's a public access boat ramp for the lake, but much of the shoreline is privately owned. The exception is Mantawauka Park, which offers a small public swimming beach on Lake Fenton with a playground and gazebo. The smaller Lake Ponemah also has public boat access and is particularly popular with anglers, with a population of bluegill, black crappie, bass, and more. And for those who prefer hiking to swimming or boating, the Dauner Martin Nature Sanctuary offers 4.5 miles of hiking trails through a 155-acre forest.
In the fall, Fenton's orchards are a major draw, particularly for families. Spicer Orchards offers pick-your-own fruit for much of the year and a farm store year-round, but it truly comes alive in the fall with a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and weekend harvest festival. One Google reviewer calls the orchard "hands-down one of the most vibrant and delightful places to spend a day in Michigan," adding, "In the fall, Spicer Orchards transforms into a festive playground of joy." For a shorter but just as delicious experience, Tom Walker's Grist Mill, also known as the Parshallville Cider Mill, offers fresh apple cider and donuts in a historic location. Exploring southeast Michigan? Don't miss Milford, a Michigan trail town with boutiques, cafes, and a walkable downtown.