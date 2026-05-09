Kentucky's 'Gateway To The Cumberlands' Is A Charming Mountain City With Scenic Views And Family-Friendly Fun
When it comes to Kentucky vacation destinations, most people would think of spots like Louisville or Lexington. While those cities are definitely worth visiting, what if you're looking for something a bit more outdoorsy with family-friendly vibes and smaller crowds? Fortunately, the Bluegrass State has plenty of options that fit that description, but one that stands out above the rest is Williamsburg.
Known as the "gateway to the Cumberlands," this small town of about 5,000 people sits at the base of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, making it an ideal camp from which to explore the area and marvel at the views around town. However, you don't have to venture out to have a great time, as Williamsburg has its own hotspots and highlights, including a waterpark, a family entertainment center, and several city parks with playgrounds and relaxed green spaces.
While summer is when you can enjoy most of what Williamsburg has to offer, including live events, festivals, and the aforementioned waterpark, anytime is a good time to explore this small city near the Tennessee border. Let's find out why.
A family-friendly guide to Williamsburg, Kentucky
As far as family-oriented attractions, the crown jewel of Williamsburg is the Hal Rogers Entertainment Center, home of the Kentucky Splash Waterpark. If you're trying to beat the Kentucky heat, it's one of the best options. First, you can cool off in the 18,000-square-foot wave pool, or if you want something more relaxing, drift along the lazy river.
If you're in the mood for more excitement, you can test your mettle at either the double-slide tower (where the slides twist around each other) or the triple-slide deck. If you're traveling with little kids, you can spend your day at the kiddie pool and/or Burg Island, a Caribbean-themed section with its own slides and water features.
For those who don't want to get wet, the entertainment center also features an 18-hole mini golf course and a massive arcade, which is another great way to avoid the hot summer sun. The season runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, so plan your wet-and-wild family vacation accordingly.
If nature is your preference, check out the "Niagara of the South," aka Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. The falls are about 30 minutes from town, so it's easy to spend the day here, enjoy the scenic views, and then head back to Williamsburg to rest before having another adventure. Also, while you're exploring the greater Daniel Boone National Forest, you can visit one of the most beautiful trails in America. Or, if you prefer to stay local, you can hang out at Williamsburg City Park and enjoy the playground, or head over to Briar Creek Park and play some disc golf.
Planning a getaway vacation to Williamsburg, Kentucky
Although Williamsburg is close to the Tennessee border, the best way to reach it is to fly into the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and drive about three hours to the city. Along the way, you'll pass by the town of London, Kentucky, a picturesque city hidden at the Appalachians' edge. Once you arrive, there are several hotel chains available, including a Holiday Inn and a Hampton Inn. Or, if you don't mind something more rustic, you can stay at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark campground, which is open all year round.
While planning your visit around the waterpark's season makes sense if you're traveling with kids, you may also want to incorporate local events. For example, the Whitley County Fair is held at the fairgrounds in July, or you can go to the Autumn Harvest Festival in mid-September. Another big annual event is the Old Fashioned Trading Days Festival, which is also held in September and is a great way to support local vendors and artists while buying some unique souvenirs.
Finally, if you're not traveling with children, you can stay and play at the Mint, a local gaming hall with rows of electronic gambling machines and sports betting. The Mint also hosts live bands and events, so there's always something to do. Then, when you're hungry, you can grab a bite at the Backyard or venture out into the city to taste spots like G&E Burgers for an authentic drive-in experience or The Hunt & The Harvest, a farm-to-table restaurant specializing in local flavors.