Kentucky's 'Gateway To The Cumberlands' Is A Charming Mountain City With Scenic Views And Family-Friendly Fun

When it comes to Kentucky vacation destinations, most people would think of spots like Louisville or Lexington. While those cities are definitely worth visiting, what if you're looking for something a bit more outdoorsy with family-friendly vibes and smaller crowds? Fortunately, the Bluegrass State has plenty of options that fit that description, but one that stands out above the rest is Williamsburg.

Known as the "gateway to the Cumberlands," this small town of about 5,000 people sits at the base of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, making it an ideal camp from which to explore the area and marvel at the views around town. However, you don't have to venture out to have a great time, as Williamsburg has its own hotspots and highlights, including a waterpark, a family entertainment center, and several city parks with playgrounds and relaxed green spaces.

While summer is when you can enjoy most of what Williamsburg has to offer, including live events, festivals, and the aforementioned waterpark, anytime is a good time to explore this small city near the Tennessee border. Let's find out why.