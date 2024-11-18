Hidden At The Appalachians' Edge Is A Picturesque Kentucky Town With Scenic Trails & Mountain Views

When we think of London, our mind wanders across the Atlantic Ocean to the land of red telephone booths and Big Ben. But, you don't need to hop on an airplane to visit London, Kentucky, a charming town on the foothills of the Appalachians. It's a historic town just over 75 miles from Lexington along I-75 and the perfect detour after visiting the idyllic horse country of Versailles. Known as the state's cycling capital, London is steps away from Daniel Boone National Forest, a massive outdoor recreational area named after Daniel Boone, the pioneer who was credited with outlining the Wilderness Road in 1775, which runs through Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee. With over 600 miles of trails, it's the ultimate mountainous getaway for nature lovers and outdoor junkies.

Before embarking on your outdoor adventures, hit the London Dragway for speedy action at the IHRA championship drag racing. Go treasure hunting in London's flea markets, antique shops, and vendor malls. And, London is a mere 20-minute drive away from Corbin, the birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken. Check out Sanders Cafe & Museum for finger-licking goodness in the Colonel's dining room that still holds all of its original 1940s glory.