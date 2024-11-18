Hidden At The Appalachians' Edge Is A Picturesque Kentucky Town With Scenic Trails & Mountain Views
When we think of London, our mind wanders across the Atlantic Ocean to the land of red telephone booths and Big Ben. But, you don't need to hop on an airplane to visit London, Kentucky, a charming town on the foothills of the Appalachians. It's a historic town just over 75 miles from Lexington along I-75 and the perfect detour after visiting the idyllic horse country of Versailles. Known as the state's cycling capital, London is steps away from Daniel Boone National Forest, a massive outdoor recreational area named after Daniel Boone, the pioneer who was credited with outlining the Wilderness Road in 1775, which runs through Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee. With over 600 miles of trails, it's the ultimate mountainous getaway for nature lovers and outdoor junkies.
Before embarking on your outdoor adventures, hit the London Dragway for speedy action at the IHRA championship drag racing. Go treasure hunting in London's flea markets, antique shops, and vendor malls. And, London is a mere 20-minute drive away from Corbin, the birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken. Check out Sanders Cafe & Museum for finger-licking goodness in the Colonel's dining room that still holds all of its original 1940s glory.
Explore Daniel Boone National Forest
In addition to Mammoth Cave, the world's largest underground cave system, the Daniel Boone National Forest is a must-visit outdoor area in Kentucky. It's a massive recreational area includes parts of the Cumberland Mountains, spanning 21 southern and eastern Kentucky counties and split into four districts: Cumberland, London, Redbird, and Stearns.
The Sheltowee Trace National Recreational Trail begins in the London district. The rugged terrain includes ridges, gorges, and cliffs and can be traversed through a 14-mile trek that passes through Rockcastle River and eventually leads to the Camp Wildcat battlefield. It's a relatively challenging hike, but it's worth the effort for the fresh alpine air and amazing views. Camp Wildcat was significant in the Civil War as the site in which the Confederate forces attacked the Union troops. The Union prevailed in one of their first victories during the war. You can wander the former battlefield and see the trenches from the conflict.
The Red River Gorge in the Cumberland district is another stunning area for an excursion. It's accessible through Sheltowee Trace, and you'll see creeks, waterfalls, and suspension bridges. There is also a gorgeous swimming hole with a boulder from which you can jump. Plus, there's a unique underground adventure where you can investigate a cave by kayaking or stand-up paddling.
More adventures with mountain views
There are many breathtaking trails for bikers in all of the districts throughout Daniel Boone National Forest. The Redbird Crest Trail System has craggy paths that are perfect for mountain biking. National Bike Route 21 is a paved path that takes you south from the Ohio border to the Tennessee border. You will bike through lush green mountains, gentle creeks, and historical sites, such as Flat Lick, a former Native American village where the three historical routes — Wilderness Road, Boone's Trace, and the Warrior's Path — converge. Nearby is Flat Lick Falls Recreational Area, where you can take a breather, admire the 33-foot waterfall, and dip in the swimming holes.
Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park is a former state park a little under four miles south of London. It's now a city park packed with outdoor adventures. You camp in the calming woodlands or rent a rustic shelter for a family reunion or party. There's even mini golf and a community swimming pool for passing a lazy afternoon. If you want something a little more adrenaline-pumping, try a treetop activity. You can cross the aerial rope trails throughout the forest or zipline down various platforms on the treetops.