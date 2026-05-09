Not Disney, Not Universal: This Pennsylvania Destination Has The Best Amusement Park Restaurant In 2026

When you're planning a theme park vacation, food might not be top of mind. For many visitors, the focus is on rides and attractions rather than what's on the menu. Still, some parks have impressive dining options. In 2026, the best amusement park restaurant isn't at Disney or Universal — it's at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania. According to the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, the top honor for Best Theme Park Restaurant went to Alamo Restaurant at Knoebels. The restaurant has also taken first place in 2025, 2024, and 2023.

If you're not familiar with Knoebels, the park has operated since 1926 and is widely known as the largest free-admission amusement park in the United States, and hosts the country's best theme park Halloween event. Guests pay per ride, but parking, entertainment, and picnic facilities are free, and there's no entrance gate fee. While Knoebels offers a wide range of dining options, including barbecue, ice cream, and an international food court, Alamo has emerged as its standout dining destination. One reviewer on TripAdvisor raves, "We love the Turkey dinner ...so much food I can get 2 meals out of it! Oh and the best stuffing!!!" A reviewer on Google says, "I was pleasantly surprised with the amazing food at the reasonable prices."

Around the restaurant, you'll find murals showing the history of the Alamo in Texas, and a sign outside that says the current building, built between 1948 and 1949, is on the same spot as the original 1926 restaurant. There is a service window in the front of the building where you can get some items, or you can go inside and sit down in the wood-paneled dining area, with lots of seating and a charming, pioneer feel.