This State Has The Best Wooden Roller Coaster In The World
Every year, it seems like amusement parks are continuously taking their rides to the next level. From the dinosaur-themed, unbelievably fast Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando, which hits 70 mph and features four spectacular inversions, to Bolt, the world's first ocean roller coaster on a cruise ship, it remains to be seen just how terrifying and creative the rides of the future will be. Of course, new isn't always better. Some ride enthusiasts prefer the classic experience of an old wooden coaster — the sudden jerky turns, the rocking, rickety descent, the out-of-control feeling, and the splintery, storied wood dating back a hundred years. There is also a certain charm and beauty to a ride that was designed and hand-crafted in a bygone era. One wooden coaster in particular, Phoenix, is both historically significant and an award-winning legend — and it has received top honors, multiple years in a row.
For the seventh consecutive time, Phoenix, located in the state of Pennsylvania, ranked No. 1 on the list of 2025's Top 50 Wooden Roller Coasters. The ranking is part of the Golden Ticket Awards, an event established by Amusement Today, a digital trade news publication. This recent win makes Phoenix the longest-running consecutive winner of this accolade — an impressive achievement for its host, Knoebels Amusement Resort, which is America's largest free-admission amusement park. Knoebels can be found in the town of Elysburg, situated in the picturesque Susquehanna River Valley, around two and a half hours northwest of Philadelphia.
This ride was originally built in 1947 in San Antonio, Texas. It debuted as The Rocket at Playland Park and remained there until the park's closure over three decades later. It was then purchased by Knoebels, where it was dismantled, moved to its new home, and reconstructed. Fitting with its own story of rebirth and transformation, the coaster was renamed Phoenix in 1985, and it continues to bring daily joy to visitors, young and old.
The Phoenix ride experience at Knoebels
So what makes Phoenix so award-worthy? Well, the ride experience is exceptional. Fans in particular highlight the incredible airtime and classic restraints (buzz bars rather than seatbelts) it offers. While it only lasts two minutes, it's rated 9 out of 10 on Knoebel's intensity scale. This impressive coaster runs along a 2,979-foot-long track, and it reaches heights of 78 feet, with a maximum acceleration of 45 mph. Its first drop is almost 73 feet, and it features a double-out-and-back layout — where the track goes out and returns to the station twice. During the ride, you'll have an extraordinary aerial view of the lush treetops and surrounding hills.
To try Phoenix for yourself, head to Knoebels, where you can park and enter for free. You can either pay as you go with a Ride Ticket Book (available in $5, $20, or $50 amounts) or purchase a Ride Pass for unlimited access (ranging from $18 to $58, depending on your height, the time you enter, and the day). But if you're only interested in experiencing Phoenix, a ticket for this individual coaster costs $5 as of this writing — and according to previous visitors, it's worth it. The park requires its riders to be at least 42 inches tall with supervision and 48 inches to enjoy the coasters alone.
And if you haven't yet sated your appetite for exciting rides and attractions, there are other parks in the state for you to check out. DelGrosso's Park and Laguna Splash, two hours west of Knoebels, provides endless, affordable, family fun and famous food. Meanwhile, Hersheypark, just one and a half hours south of Knoebels, is Pennsylvania's largest amusement park with unlimited thrills.