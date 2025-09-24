This State Has The Best Wooden Roller Coaster In The World

Every year, it seems like amusement parks are continuously taking their rides to the next level. From the dinosaur-themed, unbelievably fast Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando, which hits 70 mph and features four spectacular inversions, to Bolt, the world's first ocean roller coaster on a cruise ship, it remains to be seen just how terrifying and creative the rides of the future will be. Of course, new isn't always better. Some ride enthusiasts prefer the classic experience of an old wooden coaster — the sudden jerky turns, the rocking, rickety descent, the out-of-control feeling, and the splintery, storied wood dating back a hundred years. There is also a certain charm and beauty to a ride that was designed and hand-crafted in a bygone era. One wooden coaster in particular, Phoenix, is both historically significant and an award-winning legend — and it has received top honors, multiple years in a row.

For the seventh consecutive time, Phoenix, located in the state of Pennsylvania, ranked No. 1 on the list of 2025's Top 50 Wooden Roller Coasters. The ranking is part of the Golden Ticket Awards, an event established by Amusement Today, a digital trade news publication. This recent win makes Phoenix the longest-running consecutive winner of this accolade — an impressive achievement for its host, Knoebels Amusement Resort, which is America's largest free-admission amusement park. Knoebels can be found in the town of Elysburg, situated in the picturesque Susquehanna River Valley, around two and a half hours northwest of Philadelphia.

This ride was originally built in 1947 in San Antonio, Texas. It debuted as The Rocket at Playland Park and remained there until the park's closure over three decades later. It was then purchased by Knoebels, where it was dismantled, moved to its new home, and reconstructed. Fitting with its own story of rebirth and transformation, the coaster was renamed Phoenix in 1985, and it continues to bring daily joy to visitors, young and old.