Kansas' Largest State Park Is A Sprawling Getaway With Camping, Cabin Rentals, And Outdoor Adventure
It may be hard to believe that an underappreciated state with the best driving conditions in America is Kansas, but it's true. Kansas is also home to an admirable 28 state parks, making it a perfect choice for an outdoor road trip adventure. When planning your route of underrated state parks in Kansas to see on your road trip, make sure to add El Dorado State Park to your list. With 98 miles of shoreline surrounding 8,000 acres of water, 2,000 acres of parkland, and 4,000 acres of wildlife area, there's no shortage of outdoor activities when you visit. El Dorado is the largest state park in Kansas, and it offers many avenues to explore nature, from staying overnight in a cabin or campground to hiking or horseback riding along a lakeside trail.
Although El Dorado State Park is just 40 miles from Wichita, its sprawling size gives visitors room to spread out. One camper on Google Maps said, "Beautiful lake with lots of different areas to camp and have a campfire." Another satisfied camper gave a five-star Google Maps review, saying that El Dorado State Park is a "great place for camping, swimming, hiking, fishing, or just hanging out with family and friends. Plenty of tent and RV/camper spots with picnic tables, fire rings, electric, and water hook ups." So whether you're staying for the day or planning a week-long camping trip, ensure you set aside plenty of time to see what this sprawling Kansas state park offers.
Camping in Kansas' largest state park
Is your camping style to park your RV in a full-hookup campsite with water, sewer, and electricity? Or do you prefer to rough it in a primitive tent campsite with no pesky amenities to get between you and nature? Maybe you're the type who enjoys a cozy cabin with beds, heat and air conditioning, and an outdoor space in a natural setting for cooking and eating meals. No matter your preference, everyone can find the ideal accommodations for an overnight stay at El Dorado State Park. Reserve one of the five sleeper or five deluxe cabins for your stay online, in-person, or by phone. Every cabin has electric heat and air conditioning and an outdoor space with a fire ring, grill, and picnic table. The smaller cabins share a centrally located bathroom, while deluxe cabins have their own bathrooms with showers for more privacy.
In addition to its 10 cabin rentals, El Dorado State Park has four main areas around El Dorado Lake with camping options for tents and RVs. The Bluestem Point area has nine campgrounds featuring 70 full-hookup sites, 197 water and electric sites, and 233 primitive campsites. For those who truly want to unplug, head to one of the 71 primitive campsites in the Shady Creek area of the park. Walnut River has three developed campgrounds with 63 water and electric sites and 95 sites with full hookups. The Boulder Bluff area offers mainly primitive camping, and this is where you'll find the Equestrian and Pintail campground if you want to bring your horses to help you explore the park.
Finding outdoor adventure at El Dorado State Park
Whether your perfect outdoor adventure has you boating on the lake, hiking in nature, or finding a quiet spot to observe wildlife, El Dorado State Park can make it happen. Launch your boat or kayak from one of several boat ramps throughout the park, or take advantage of the swimming beaches at Bluestem Point or Walnut River areas to cool off on a hot day. Boat or shore fishing in the lake could let you bring home walleye, smallmouth or largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, and many other species. Hunting is also permitted at El Dorado State Park, where hunters can see how they fare with white-tailed deer, turkey, quail, rabbits, and waterfowl.
The park's trails offer you a chance to hike, bike, or horseback ride through natural settings. Teter Nature Trail is a short ¾-mile hike that puts you amidst Butler County's most diverse collection of plant species, but if you need a more challenging hike, take the 2-mile scenic Double Black Diamond Bike Trail that leads you from the Flint Hills uplands to the Walnut River bottomlands. Horseback riders can use the 17-mile Boulder Bluff Horse Trail, which is also open to hikers and bikers. It starts at the horse camping area and takes you along the lake's shoreline through the park's diverse terrain. With all the hiking you can do at El Dorado State Park, you might want to invest in one of the most popular shoe brands for hikers before you go.