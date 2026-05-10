Kansas' Largest State Park Is A Sprawling Getaway With Camping, Cabin Rentals, And Outdoor Adventure

It may be hard to believe that an underappreciated state with the best driving conditions in America is Kansas, but it's true. Kansas is also home to an admirable 28 state parks, making it a perfect choice for an outdoor road trip adventure. When planning your route of underrated state parks in Kansas to see on your road trip, make sure to add El Dorado State Park to your list. With 98 miles of shoreline surrounding 8,000 acres of water, 2,000 acres of parkland, and 4,000 acres of wildlife area, there's no shortage of outdoor activities when you visit. El Dorado is the largest state park in Kansas, and it offers many avenues to explore nature, from staying overnight in a cabin or campground to hiking or horseback riding along a lakeside trail.

Although El Dorado State Park is just 40 miles from Wichita, its sprawling size gives visitors room to spread out. One camper on Google Maps said, "Beautiful lake with lots of different areas to camp and have a campfire." Another satisfied camper gave a five-star Google Maps review, saying that El Dorado State Park is a "great place for camping, swimming, hiking, fishing, or just hanging out with family and friends. Plenty of tent and RV/camper spots with picnic tables, fire rings, electric, and water hook ups." So whether you're staying for the day or planning a week-long camping trip, ensure you set aside plenty of time to see what this sprawling Kansas state park offers.