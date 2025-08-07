One Of Kansas' Most Underrated State Parks Sits On A Clear Blue Lake With Wildflower Trails And Excellent Fishing

If you wake up from a dream on Clinton Lake, you might think you're still dreaming. On a peaceful afternoon or evening, you can easily kayak into the center of the open blue water, and you're likely to only hear the sound of birds flying, fish bobbing to the surface, and maybe the occasional other boater. This quiet lake shares a shoreline with Clinton State Park, which is located on the outskirts of Lawrence, Kansas, about an hour outside of Kansas City.

Some may know Lawrence, Kansas as the home of the University of Kansas. It is a trendy college town that can get especially rowdy during basketball season, and as one of the best college towns for a weekend of fun, it is well worth a visit by itself. But while Clinton Lake's address is still in Lawrence, the park is far enough away from the city (5 miles) that it's the perfect escape if you want to get back in touch with nature. If you're not from the area, a couple of nights in Lawrence and a visit to Clinton State Park could be the perfect weekend stop if you want to get away from it all. The easiest way in from out of state (if you're not driving) is through Kansas City's MCI Airport, which is about an hour drive.