One Of Kansas' Most Underrated State Parks Sits On A Clear Blue Lake With Wildflower Trails And Excellent Fishing
If you wake up from a dream on Clinton Lake, you might think you're still dreaming. On a peaceful afternoon or evening, you can easily kayak into the center of the open blue water, and you're likely to only hear the sound of birds flying, fish bobbing to the surface, and maybe the occasional other boater. This quiet lake shares a shoreline with Clinton State Park, which is located on the outskirts of Lawrence, Kansas, about an hour outside of Kansas City.
Some may know Lawrence, Kansas as the home of the University of Kansas. It is a trendy college town that can get especially rowdy during basketball season, and as one of the best college towns for a weekend of fun, it is well worth a visit by itself. But while Clinton Lake's address is still in Lawrence, the park is far enough away from the city (5 miles) that it's the perfect escape if you want to get back in touch with nature. If you're not from the area, a couple of nights in Lawrence and a visit to Clinton State Park could be the perfect weekend stop if you want to get away from it all. The easiest way in from out of state (if you're not driving) is through Kansas City's MCI Airport, which is about an hour drive.
The perfect weekend at Clinton State Park
The perfect weekend depends on what you love to do, but Clinton State Park has quite a lot of options. There are hiking and biking trails that range from the half-mile the Nature's Way Discovery Trail (which is short but involves some light climbing) to the challenging, 35-mile South Shore/Rockhaven Trail. Many trails rated as mostly easy-to-moderate in difficulty with a couple of exceptions. You'll never need to worry about altitude sickness on Kansas trails, but there may be water, steep hills, tall grasses, and uneven surfaces along the way. On these trails, you'll be in preserved prairie lands, where tall grass and flowers are the norm, and you can spot plants like coneflowers, milkweed, sunflowers, bee balm, and false indigo from spring into early fall. Don't forget to take precautions against ticks since they are common here.
Birders and nature watchers will also love the opportunity to see some Kansas wildlife up close since this area is along some common paths for migratory birds, and falls along the Central flyway, a sort of "highway" flight zone for birds. If you're into fishing, there are several types of fish you can catch, including walleye, sunfish, and catfish, and there is even a small fishing pond just for kids. Single day fishing licenses for non-residents start at $12.50 and can be purchased online, by phone, or at a wildlife office. Kayak rentals are $16 per hour, and a motorized boat rental will set you back anywhere from $300 to $650 per day. At the Clinton Marina, you can rent a motorized boat or a kayak and enjoy a day of paddling or the wind in your hair. Around Clinton Lake, there are also several opportunities for disc golfing, an area for archery, and a lake swim area.
Creature comforts while you visit Clinton State Park
If you want to make this stop on your Kansas road trip, there are a variety of accommodations and campsites to choose from. The Coneflower Campground campsite has 99 primitive and 119 sites with water and electricity hookups, while the Prairie Clover Campground has 65 primitive sites, 34 sites with water, plumbing, and elecricity, and 52 sites with just water and electricity. There are cabins available as well elsewhere in Clinton State Park. It should be noted, though, that the camping area does not provide easy lake access. If you want great food and cozy accommodations for any of Kansas's unpredictable weather, you can stay at one of Lawrence's several hotels. Options include the upscale Oread or the historic Eldridge Hotel (which is rumored to be haunted). Many of these hotels allow you to enjoy downtown Lawrence, which is fairly walkable, and just a few minutes away from the state park by car.
In between your camping, fishing, boating, and hiking, you'll definitely need to refuel. If you want some of the classics for college students, you can get cream cheese donuts 24/7 at Muncher's Bakery (or at least until they run out) and check out Sylas and Maddy's for ice cream. If you have a more refined palate, 1900 Barker, a bakery run by James Beard-nominated Taylor Petreh, is a can't-miss within walking distance of downtown. These are only a small sample of Lawrence's thriving restaurant scene. With all of that in mind, take this as your personal invitation to get some cream cheese donuts and a chocolate-filled croissant and make your way to Clinton Lake. It can't get any better than that.