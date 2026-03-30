The 5 Most Popular Shoe Brands In The US For Hikers

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Whether you're heading out into the wilderness for a months-long thru-hike, or you're just hitting the trail in your neighborhood to get your steps in, footwear is one of the most crucial gear decisions you'll make. Several of the most popular brands today are relative newcomers that make lighter, comfier footwear, while a couple are tried-and-true standards.

There's a common rule of thumb among backpackers, originating with the US Army Research Lab, that "one pound on your feet equals five on your back." For this reason, heavy leather hiking boots have fallen out of favor among experienced hikers in recent years. Lightweight trail runners have become the norm, even among backpackers on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) and Appalachian Trail (AT), according to recent thru-hiker surveys. It would be hard to go wrong with the brands most popular among these long-distance hikers. Of course, some hiking shoe choices are situational. The most popular choice for logging many miles on a groomed trail in the Pacific Northwest might be a lightweight trail runner, while canyoneering in the Zion desert might require a more rugged shoe.

To find out which popular hiking shoe brand is for you, there's really no substitute for trying on a variety of them — in the store and on the trail. However, we've looked through hiking websites, surveys of Appalachian Trail and Pacific Coast Trail hikers, and online reviews to give you a jumping off point. Of course, everyone's foot anatomy is different, so while the most popular shoe on the PCT (the Altra Lone Peak) is a good place to start looking, you may find out you're a Hoka person or a Brooks lover.