Long before Zynga's viral Facebook game had millions harvesting digital crops, the real Farmville was already a century deep into its role as a tobacco titan of eastern North Carolina. Today, the town has traded its industrial past for a "Hometown Small, City Cool" identity by inviting visitors to explore a walkable hub of art galleries and boutiques. This modern revitalization breathes new life into a historic district of 330 buildings, each offering a charming slice of the past. Home to just under 5,000 residents across 3 square miles, Farmville is nestled in the "Inner Banks" — a cheeky nod to its position three hours west of the famous Outer Banks, which Google ranked as a top trending American destination in 2025.

Farmville's roots trace back to Benjamin May, a Scottish immigrant and former Revolutionary War officer who originally developed the thousands of acres surrounding the settlement once known as "New Town." His grandson, James William May, later expanded this legacy by developing the estate known today as the May Museum and Park. Following its 1872 incorporation as Farmville, the community built on its tobacco-growing success and saw growth accelerate with the early 1900s arrival of two railroads — the East Carolina Railway and the Norfolk Southern Railway.

This infrastructure allowed A.C. Monk and Company, established in 1907, to evolve into a global tobacco powerhouse until the industry began to recede in more modern times. The town's current artistic foundations were rooted with Grammy-winning singer Roberta Flack, who began her career in Farmville, teaching music at H.B. Sugg School between 1959 and 1960. Following her death in 2025, Mayor Alex Joyner proclaimed February 13, 2026, "Roberta Flack Day."