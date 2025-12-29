America's No. 1 Trending Destination On Google Is A Region Full Of Idyllic Barrier Islands And Cozy Lodging
Everyone loves a good trend. And every year, search engines and social media sites compile rankings to clue the public in on the hottest new thing. Pinterest's annual Fall Trend Report for 2025 revealed Switzerland as the world's top trending fall destination. Now it's Google's turn. Based on the tech giant's Year in Search rankings, the Outer Banks in North Carolina took first place among trending searches for vacation destinations across the United States, beating out hotspots like Yosemite National Park in California and Steamboat Springs in Colorado (according to Google data shared with Southern Living).
Tracing a line along North Carolina's seaboard, the Outer Banks is an idyllic haven of windswept barrier islands dotted with quaint fishing villages set against scenic beaches steeped in America's early history. The Wright Brothers successfully helmed the first aircraft at Kitty Hawk, while the pirate Blackbeard retired from swashbuckling on Ocracoke Island, a sleepy village with New England charm. Seafarers can paddle the marshes as birds squawk overhead, while landlubbers can take a stroll along the waterfront boardwalks. Tour historic lighthouses for panoramic views of the coastline, or catch a glimpse of the wild horses at Cape Lookout National Seashore, a secret island with pristine beaches.
As evening falls and the adventures wind down, retreat to a seaside town to find a cozy bed for the night. Take your pick of swanky resorts or a quaint bed and breakfast that feels like a home away from home. Watch the sunset across the beach from the Hatteras Island Inn, or head to the spa after a day of sunbathing at the Sanderling Resort, a clapboard manor amidst windswept dunes. From the beaches of Kitty Hawk and Nags Head down to Cape Hatteras, hop on the trend and take a trip to the Outer Banks.
Planning your Outer Banks itinerary
Start your Outer Banks adventures at the top and work your way down. The northernmost town on the archipelago is Duck, reachable in about 90 minutes by car from Norfolk, Virginia. Stretched along the Currituck Sound, stroll the boardwalk along Duck's harbor to explore the gift shops and local eateries. Hop in a kayak to paddle across the swamps framed by swaying willows, or watch the sunset as you tuck into a seafood dinner at the Blue Point, where the delicious offerings and friendly atmosphere have impressed guests. Book a stay at the Barrier Island Station Resort to enjoy beach access or lounge by the poolside.
Next, make your way to Nags Head, where sandy beaches await. Anglers can rent gear at the Nags Head Fishing Pier, then grab drinks at Captain Andy's Tiki Bar after a busy day casting a line. Glimpse the tidal marshes from above as you climb up Bodie Island Light Station, which feels like a quiet slice of paradise. Continue down the coast to Rodanthe, a delightful hamlet at the northern tip of Hatteras Island. Sunbathe on the seashore as windsurfers ride the waves across Pamlico Sound, or spend an afternoon touring the Chicamacomico Lifesaving Station Historic Site, dating to the 1870s. Each village embraces its own blend of cozy charm.
At the end of the day, the Colington Creek Inn near Nags Head beckons sandy-toed travelers for peaceful slumber in quaint bedrooms. Guests can retreat to the library for a cozy read, while breakfast is served in the morning. In Rodanthe, end your adventures with a night at the Pamlico Station Edgecamp, a stylish resort overlooking the coast. Guest suites are appointed with sleek furnishings and quiet corners to unwind, while spa treatments await at the Wellness Center.