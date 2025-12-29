America's No. 1 Trending Destination On Google Is A Region Full Of Idyllic Barrier Islands And Cozy Lodging

Everyone loves a good trend. And every year, search engines and social media sites compile rankings to clue the public in on the hottest new thing. Pinterest's annual Fall Trend Report for 2025 revealed Switzerland as the world's top trending fall destination. Now it's Google's turn. Based on the tech giant's Year in Search rankings, the Outer Banks in North Carolina took first place among trending searches for vacation destinations across the United States, beating out hotspots like Yosemite National Park in California and Steamboat Springs in Colorado (according to Google data shared with Southern Living).

Tracing a line along North Carolina's seaboard, the Outer Banks is an idyllic haven of windswept barrier islands dotted with quaint fishing villages set against scenic beaches steeped in America's early history. The Wright Brothers successfully helmed the first aircraft at Kitty Hawk, while the pirate Blackbeard retired from swashbuckling on Ocracoke Island, a sleepy village with New England charm. Seafarers can paddle the marshes as birds squawk overhead, while landlubbers can take a stroll along the waterfront boardwalks. Tour historic lighthouses for panoramic views of the coastline, or catch a glimpse of the wild horses at Cape Lookout National Seashore, a secret island with pristine beaches.

As evening falls and the adventures wind down, retreat to a seaside town to find a cozy bed for the night. Take your pick of swanky resorts or a quaint bed and breakfast that feels like a home away from home. Watch the sunset across the beach from the Hatteras Island Inn, or head to the spa after a day of sunbathing at the Sanderling Resort, a clapboard manor amidst windswept dunes. From the beaches of Kitty Hawk and Nags Head down to Cape Hatteras, hop on the trend and take a trip to the Outer Banks.