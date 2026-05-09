Connecticut's Vibrant College Town Near Hartford Has A Charming Main Street And Diverse Food

When you're in Willimantic, make sure you save some time to stroll through the Prospect Hill Historic District, where you'll be able to admire the town's many brightly painted Victorian-era houses. The neighborhood is located directly north of Main Street near campus, and includes several hundred historic homes. "Although best appreciated in the spring or fall, the Hill Section of Willimantic has some of the most beautiful and intact Victorians in the country," reads one review on Tripadvisor.

Frog Bridge, which is accessible via Main Street and crosses the Willimantic River, is also a must-see. Built in the 1990s, it's decorated with — as the name suggests — multiple frog statues. They're meant to pay homage to an alleged frog fight in the 1750s, when local amphibians (supposedly) battled it out for water space during a drought. Windham Textile and History Museum, or The Mill Museum for short, is also nearby. Here, you can learn about what it might have been like to live and work in Willimantic during the late 1800s, when the town's main export was textiles.

Hartford, Connecticut, is about 30 miles away and home to plenty of its own attractions, like America's oldest public rose garden. You'll also have your pick between quaint inns and bed and breakfasts in the larger area, or you can choose between a few options closer to Willimantic, like Stone Arches Bed and Breakfast, which has a history dating all the way back to the 1600s.