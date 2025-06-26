America's Oldest Fourth Of July Celebration Lives On In This Wildly Charming Waterfront New England Town

Watching fireworks on the Fourth of July is peak summer vibes, and there are plenty of towns across the country that celebrate with elite patriotic spirit. But there is only one place in the country that can claim to have the oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration: Bristol, Rhode Island. This charming New England town is tucked on the waterfront between Narragansett Bay and Mount Hope Bay. Way back in 1785, Reverend Henry Wight conducted the town's first-ever Patriotic Exercises, just nine years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Every year since, Bristol has celebrated with concerts, parades, and carnivals in classic American style.

If you want to experience America's oldest Fourth of July tradition for yourself, Bristol is less than an hour's drive south of Providence, Rhode Island. If you're considering flying in, T.F. Green International Airport, just outside Providence, is a little airport with nice amenities that's also one of the fastest-growing transportation hubs in New England. Head to Hope Street in downtown Bristol, a road so patriotic it's painted in red, white, and blue in the center. This is the heart of the town, with historic homes and boutique shops. It's also where many of the Fourth of July celebrations will be. Bristolians take special pride in this event and there's even an award given out for the longest-traveled resident who returns to celebrate the Fourth of July. For visitors, the pride in tradition is what makes Independence Day in Bristol a unique experience.