America's Oldest Fourth Of July Celebration Lives On In This Wildly Charming Waterfront New England Town
Watching fireworks on the Fourth of July is peak summer vibes, and there are plenty of towns across the country that celebrate with elite patriotic spirit. But there is only one place in the country that can claim to have the oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration: Bristol, Rhode Island. This charming New England town is tucked on the waterfront between Narragansett Bay and Mount Hope Bay. Way back in 1785, Reverend Henry Wight conducted the town's first-ever Patriotic Exercises, just nine years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Every year since, Bristol has celebrated with concerts, parades, and carnivals in classic American style.
If you want to experience America's oldest Fourth of July tradition for yourself, Bristol is less than an hour's drive south of Providence, Rhode Island. If you're considering flying in, T.F. Green International Airport, just outside Providence, is a little airport with nice amenities that's also one of the fastest-growing transportation hubs in New England. Head to Hope Street in downtown Bristol, a road so patriotic it's painted in red, white, and blue in the center. This is the heart of the town, with historic homes and boutique shops. It's also where many of the Fourth of July celebrations will be. Bristolians take special pride in this event and there's even an award given out for the longest-traveled resident who returns to celebrate the Fourth of July. For visitors, the pride in tradition is what makes Independence Day in Bristol a unique experience.
Things to do for Fourth of July in Bristol
The centerpiece of the summer celebrations is the carnival set up at Bristol Town Common, a block away from Bristol Town Hall. It opens in late June and runs until July 4. So, if you arrive in town early, you'll have plenty of time for carnival games, cotton candy, and more. The U.S. Navy also sends a ship every year for the celebrations, which spends a week docked at the town's pier. In 2025, it's the U.S. Coast Guard Maurice Jester, a Sentinel-class first response cutter. Book ahead to get on board for a special Independence Day tour. The evening of July 3 is the big fireworks show. Stake out a spot by Bristol Harbor for a spectacular light show over the water.
The main event, of course, is the Military, Civic, and Fireman's Parade on the Fourth of July. It starts at 10:30 a.m. from the corner of Chestnut and Hope Streets. Some rules and regulations to know: There will be a few shaded stations to keep cool, but bring sunscreen, hats, and cold drinks just in case. Alcoholic drinks are not allowed on the parade route. There is also bleacher seating available across from the Reviewing Stand, but it's first-come, first-served. So, get there early to guarantee a seat. There are also concerts, pageants, foot races, shows, contests, games, and more in the weeks leading up to and on Independence Day.
Where to stay and what to eat in Bristol
The Bristol Harbor Inn is the town's main hotel, perfectly placed on the waterfront and steps away from the parade route. William's Grant Inn, built in 1808, is another popular bed and breakfast option in a central location. If you're looking for coffee and breakfast before the parade, Bristol Bagel Works is right on Hope Street and highly recommended by locals. For a cool drink away from the crowds, industry insiders list Bristol's Pivotal Brewing Co. as one of the best in Rhode Island (via HopCulture). Its expansive taproom and beer garden are popular with locals and visitors alike. For a taste of the sea, it's hard to beat the Bristol Oyster Bar, serving up freshly shucked oysters and seafood in downtown Bristol.
Bristol is more than its Fourth of July celebrations, though. Take a bike ride through Colt State Park and enjoy the sprawling shoreline with views across Narragansett Bay. Or savor the tranquility of the gardens at Blitheworld Manor. If you plan it right, you can lay out a picnic blanket and catch a sunset concert in the summer. For little nature lovers, the Audubon Nature Society and Aquarium is located in a 28-acre wildlife refuge that's perfect for young explorers. If it's Bristol's nautical heritage that calls to you, the Heresshoff Maritime Museum is right on the water and easy to access from downtown. If you'd like to explore more waterfront towns like Bristol, consider hopping over to neighboring Warren, a walkable harbor town with plenty of colonial charm.