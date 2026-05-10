The Right Way To Navigate Layovers If You Don't Want To Miss Your Connection

For some travelers, layovers are a foreboding concept. Many are scared of missing connecting flights, landing at the wrong airport, getting caught in unexpected delays, or losing their luggage. But sometimes a layover is inevitable. You may be flying to a smaller, regional airport, which will almost certainly require a connection. International flights also generally include connecting flights, unless you're traveling from one large international hub to another, like New York to Paris. In some cases, even if you're traveling from one big city to another, the sheer distances and time involved necessitate a layover. Layovers don't have to be scary, though. Frequent travelers navigate them all the time, with little to no disruption in their travel plans.

While it doesn't have to be daunting, layovers do require a certain level of planning. You have to account for customs if you're transferring from an international flight to a domestic flight. You have to plan for possible misconnects resulting from your first flight getting delayed or cancelled. You also have to check where your second flight is departing from — the departure terminal for the second flight may be on the other end of the airport. Some large metropolitan areas may even have multiple airports in the same city (I'm looking at you, New York and London), so you may have to account for travel time between two airports.

There are some things you can do to ensure you make it onto your connecting flight. Packing lightly helps ensure your luggage doesn't get lost. Even if you're unavoidably delayed and miss your flight, you can still get rebooked onto the next available flight, usually for free. Some airlines have even started holding flights for a few crucial extra minutes for passengers hopping on from a connection.