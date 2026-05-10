The Right Way To Navigate Layovers If You Don't Want To Miss Your Connection
For some travelers, layovers are a foreboding concept. Many are scared of missing connecting flights, landing at the wrong airport, getting caught in unexpected delays, or losing their luggage. But sometimes a layover is inevitable. You may be flying to a smaller, regional airport, which will almost certainly require a connection. International flights also generally include connecting flights, unless you're traveling from one large international hub to another, like New York to Paris. In some cases, even if you're traveling from one big city to another, the sheer distances and time involved necessitate a layover. Layovers don't have to be scary, though. Frequent travelers navigate them all the time, with little to no disruption in their travel plans.
While it doesn't have to be daunting, layovers do require a certain level of planning. You have to account for customs if you're transferring from an international flight to a domestic flight. You have to plan for possible misconnects resulting from your first flight getting delayed or cancelled. You also have to check where your second flight is departing from — the departure terminal for the second flight may be on the other end of the airport. Some large metropolitan areas may even have multiple airports in the same city (I'm looking at you, New York and London), so you may have to account for travel time between two airports.
There are some things you can do to ensure you make it onto your connecting flight. Packing lightly helps ensure your luggage doesn't get lost. Even if you're unavoidably delayed and miss your flight, you can still get rebooked onto the next available flight, usually for free. Some airlines have even started holding flights for a few crucial extra minutes for passengers hopping on from a connection.
Efficient time tracking for layovers
Time management is the biggest factor in whether you make your connecting flight. Those who book connections with shorter layovers generally assume they'll get to their destination faster. While they do reduce your total travel time on paper, short layovers often lead to missed flights because people forget to account for additional security, customs, or long distances between airport terminals. In a conversation with Matador Network, Pilot and Founder of Aviamonde, Duke Armitage, suggests planning for at least 1.5 hours between connecting domestic flights and up to 3 hours for international ones to account for possible delays.
Luggage also gets lost more often during short layovers than longer ones, as baggage handlers have to hustle to get everything from one plane to another. When they have less than an hour to transfer luggage to the next plane, things get left behind or damaged. If you're traveling on two or more airlines that aren't on the same ticket, you may also have to pick up your checked-in bags from the luggage carousel, re-check them for the next flight, and go through security again. Conversely, you could simply pack everything you need into one carry-on. That way, you can make your way directly to your departure terminal and have more flexibility for shifting connections.
Some airports may be too large or convoluted to sprint across, so you'll also need to research the airport layout and transportation system ahead of time. "Frankfurt International Airport, for example, has a slightly confusing monorail system between terminals that I personally almost missed a connecting flight because of," says Katy Nastro, a Spokesperson at Going (via Yahoo Travel). If you're traveling with kids, navigating large airports becomes even more of a pressing problem, so add that to your calculations.
Tips to ensure you make your connecting flight
Always try to book flights through the same airline and on the same ticket. Many airlines have policies for missed connections due to flight delays or cancellations, and will book you onto the next available flight for free. If you have to stay overnight or wait several hours, you might even get compensated with meal/travel vouchers, cash, or free hotel stays.
But what if you're traveling internationally and need to change airlines? That's where airline alliances come into play. An airline alliance is when two or more airlines agree to share resources and coordinate routes to make international travel more seamless. For passengers, it means the alliance employees will personally help you get through the airport in time for your second flight and assist in rebooking you if you miss it. For example, if you're flying from the U.S. to Germany via connecting flights, you could book the first leg on United and the second on Lufthansa (both are part of Star Alliance). This way, if your United flight is delayed, causing you to miss the Lufthansa flight, you can still get rebooked onto the next available flight.
To increase the possibility of flying out the same day — instead of negotiating for hotel stays or cash compensation — book your connecting flights earlier in the day. Airlines are typically booked out in advance, so if your first flight lands late in the day, the airline may not find an available seat for you until the next day. Booking earlier flights gives them a chance to put you on another flight the same day. Also, avoid connections at these airports known for being bad for layovers to increase your chances of getting to your destination on time.