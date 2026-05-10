Forget The Caribbean, Retire To This Coastal South American City With Walkable Beaches And Fresh Seafood

As life expectancy continues to rise, retirement is becoming a much longer phase of life than in previous generations. Beyond the inescapable financial considerations, a slower pace of life, access to reliable healthcare and social benefits, political stability, and favorable year-round weather conditions are all factors prompting an increasingly higher number of Americans at or near retirement age to consider spending their later years in another country. While rankings such as the Natixis Global Retirement Index (GRI) continue to favor countries like Norway, Ireland, and Switzerland, many Americans are increasingly turning to closer-to-home alternatives. Besides the incorporated territory of the U.S. Virgin Islands, or the evergreen California, a lesser-known destination is steadily gaining popularity among retirees: Salinas, Ecuador.

This small yet well-established coastal city on the Ecuadorian Pacific coast, in the Province of Santa Elena, is often referred to as the country's "capital of sun and beach" (or, as some like to call it, the "Ecuadorian Miami "), and presents everything you might expect from one of the country's most popular beach holiday destinations. The bay is lined by a row of squared high-rise residential buildings, while the lively waterfront promenade (the Malecón) is bustling with small bars and restaurants, where you'll probably eat some of the best seafood of your life.

While the town sees thousands of domestic travelers flocking in during the high season (approximatively, from the second half of December to April), it stays alive and well also during quieter periods. The resident population lingers around 35,000 residents, including a small, but established international community of a few hundred people – primarily U.S. and Canadian citizens. A packed calendar of social events and meetups, such as those organized by the Chamber of Commerce, help English-speaking residents to connect, interact, and integrate into the local community.