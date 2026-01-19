9 Risks That Come With Retiring Abroad

One of the major draws of retiring abroad is the lower cost of living made possible by the weakness of foreign currencies against the dollar — ergo, take living in a place like Mexico, where $1 is the equivalent of nearly 18 Mexican pesos at the time of this writing. Considering Mexico's average daily wage is 623 pesos (around $35 USD), you can see why this seems like a great deal for expats. What you can earn in an hour or less back at home is what many live on every day. Thus, a middle-class American retiree can live a life of comparative luxury in Mexico or any other country with a weaker currency if one avoids the wealthier, vibrant downtown areas of metropolitan places like Mexico City.

The risk here is the potential for local currency to strengthen against the U.S. dollar, and it doesn't even need to reach parity to eat into your purchasing power. Say the peso were to go to just one-tenth against the U.S. dollar. For the retiree, that results in a significant drop in purchasing power when drawing from a bank account in dollars.

Conversely, Americans retiring to the Eurozone face the opposite problem. Currently, the U.S. dollar is weaker than the euro. At the time of this article's writing, for every dollar, you get 0.86 euros at the time of this writing, minus exchange fees. This is something expats must take into account, especially if they wish to retire to or near high-cost major metro areas rather than the more affordable retiree-friendly ones in Europe. Couple that with the possibility of double taxation from the retirement destination and the IRS, and you could see yourself spending way more than you bargained for.