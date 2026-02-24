Forget Hawaii, Retire To Puerto Rico's Coastal City With Crystal-Clear Waters, Tasty Eats, And Warm Winters

Aguadilla is on Puerto Rico's northwest coast and is known for all things water-related, with a name that translates to "the place of the water" in English. Not only is Aguadilla among Puerto Rico's five best cities for a vibrant, warm winter vacation, but after visiting, you may want to live here permanently. For those approaching retirement, Hawaii is often on their wishlist when comparing islands. However, Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, is also home to top-tier beaches and coastal communities, including some that are just a few miles from Aguadilla.

Not only is Puerto Rico relatively affordable for homeownership, but its day-to-day living expenses are also significantly lower than other islands like Hawaii. Forget the freezing temperatures of the states, and move to Puerto Rico, where average temperatures are in the 70s and 80 (Fahrenheit) year-round. Aguadilla shares a coast with about a dozen clear-water beaches, golf courses to fill your time, an art museum, delicious restaurants, and historic landmarks that are perfect for retirees to balance relaxation and an active lifestyle.

Aguadilla also has its own international airport, called Rafael Hernández International Airport, which is only about 6 miles from the city center — easily accessible by car or taxi. Plus, flights to Puerto Rico tend to be much cheaper than long-haul flights to Hawaii. With lower everyday costs, cheaper flights to the continental U.S., affordable housing, and beautiful beaches on the horizon, Aguadilla is an exceptional choice to spend your golden years.