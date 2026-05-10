The Caribbean Island Where Volcanic Heat Warms The Sea

The Lesser Antilles is a picturesque island chain in the eastern Caribbean Sea, stretching in a crescent-shaped arc from the U.S. Virgin Islands south to Grenada. From Saint Lucia to Martinique, it encompasses some of the Caribbean's most romanticized destinations, known for pristine beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters. Dominica, however, stands apart as perhaps the chain's ecological crown jewel. Known as "The Nature Island" for its lush, largely untouched terrain, many of its beaches feature black basalt, unlike those of its Caribbean island neighbors. Its striking landscapes feature dramatic mountains and valleys, dense greenery, and warm pockets of sea along its nearly 100-mile coastline that can make some beaches feel like natural hot tubs — and volcanic activity is the reason for most of it.

Formed by ancient volcanic eruptions, Dominica remains the most volcanically active island in the eastern Caribbean, with what The Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies calls the world's highest concentration of potentially active volcanoes, with nine of them considered active. Dominica's last eruption occurred in 1997, though seismic activity has continued since.

Dominica's volcanic activity is infused into its appearance and identity. Nutrient-dense volcanic soil, nourished by the island's heavy tropical rainfall, supports fertile foliage and wildlife, while underground magma heats geothermal pools, creating hot springs throughout the island. The same geothermal forces also warm the island's black-sand beaches and Caribbean Sea, creating unique conditions that draw snorkelers and divers. Two of Dominica's most popular beaches – both tucked along Soufrière Bay — offer a rare chance to access the Caribbean's volcanic magic: Champagne Beach and Bubble Beach Spa. Here, the sea is warmed by geothermal activity beneath the ocean floor, creating a natural and sometimes effervescent experience unlike anywhere else.