The Caribbean's 'Nature Island' Is A Safe And Affordable Stunner Brimming With Culture

If you're searching for an affordable tropical vacation, head to Dominica for a Caribbean vacation that won't break the bank. Sometimes confused with the Dominican Republic, Dominica is a striking island nicknamed the 'Nature Island.' It's known for its pristine coast and lush rainforest, the Caribbean's longest trail which spans over 110 miles, and its twin waterfalls that flow from separate sources and meet in a stunning jungle setting.

Dominica is relatively untouched by overtourism, with a focus on eco-tourism, low-cost outdoor activities, affordable accommodation, and authentic cultural events. The island's cultural diversity is on full display during events held throughout the year, from concerts that highlight local Creole music to their unique take on Carnival, with street parades showcasing colorful, elaborate costumes. Plus, compared to some of its surrounding Caribbean island neighbors, Dominica is also safe destination, as the U.S. State Department classifies it as "Level 1: Exercise normal precautions."

The island is situated between the French territories of Guadeloupe to the north and Martinique to the south, but for this lesser-known Caribbean island, reaching Dominica is easier than one might think. The island has two airports, but most international visitors arrive at the larger Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM), located on the northeastern coast. American Airlines offers direct flights from Miami while United Airlines has non-stop service from Newark.