5 One-Hit Wonders From The '80s That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist

On road trips, vast open highways and music become your companions. The latter can save you from boredom and give you the push to keep on going, even when the drive keeps dragging on and on. It's why making a playlist (a personal soundtrack to your adventures, if you will) is a must. With that in mind, you can't go wrong with adding '80s songs to this compilation as you traverse some of the most stunning and storied routes on a perfect road trip.

This era is marked by electrifying tunes that somehow manage to feel both futuristic and nostalgic (so much so that many present-day artists continue to emulate this sound). The '80s, of course, also managed to produce a plethora of one-hit wonders. Although these songs topped the charts and became part of the cultural zeitgeist, the artists who created them ultimately faded away from the public consciousness.

Nevertheless, one-hit wonders still resonate with music enthusiasts today, and Islands has rounded up five that we believe belong on every road trip playlist. These will empower you, boost your mood, and have you singing along as you savor the journey to your destination, wherever that may be. And if you need more throwback tunes for your road trip playlist, you'll want to make sure you read about these five flop songs from the '80s.