5 One-Hit Wonders From The '80s That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist
On road trips, vast open highways and music become your companions. The latter can save you from boredom and give you the push to keep on going, even when the drive keeps dragging on and on. It's why making a playlist (a personal soundtrack to your adventures, if you will) is a must. With that in mind, you can't go wrong with adding '80s songs to this compilation as you traverse some of the most stunning and storied routes on a perfect road trip.
This era is marked by electrifying tunes that somehow manage to feel both futuristic and nostalgic (so much so that many present-day artists continue to emulate this sound). The '80s, of course, also managed to produce a plethora of one-hit wonders. Although these songs topped the charts and became part of the cultural zeitgeist, the artists who created them ultimately faded away from the public consciousness.
Nevertheless, one-hit wonders still resonate with music enthusiasts today, and Islands has rounded up five that we believe belong on every road trip playlist. These will empower you, boost your mood, and have you singing along as you savor the journey to your destination, wherever that may be. And if you need more throwback tunes for your road trip playlist, you'll want to make sure you read about these five flop songs from the '80s.
Break My Stride by Matthew Wilder
"Break My Stride" by Matthew Wilder is a 1983 feel-good hit about perseverance (Wilder later revealed that he wrote it to vent about his record label). The chorus, which states, "Ain't nothin' gonna break my stride / Nobody gonna slow me down / Oh no, I got to keep on moving," along with its whimsical beat, will give you the motivation to drive onward, even when there's no end in sight. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and, in recent years, has resurfaced thanks to TikTok.
Cars by Gary Numan
On a road trip, your vehicle will become a home away from home. You can embrace this sentiment with "Cars" by Gary Numan. In this dreamy synth track, the British musician views his vehicle as a sanctuary. In an interview with Professor of Rock (via YouTube), Numan explained this further and the significance of vehicles, stating, "You can get away from problems. You know, it's just a fantastically comforting thing. And that's where the song came from." Although Numan released "Cars" in 1979, it didn't make the charts until 1980 and, as such, is commonly associated with this era.
Take My Breath Away by Berlin
Looking for a slow and moody song for your drive? Add "Take My Breath Away" by Berlin to your playlist. Make the time fly by singing your heart out and attempting to hit those notes while no one is listening. Some may find its romantic and slightly melancholy lyrics a bit corny, but the ballad is iconic nonetheless (it even earned an Oscar for Best Original Song, and, despite their name, the band is from Los Angeles.). Written for the film "Top Gun," it debuted in 1986 and is the band's only No. 1 hit.
Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves
You might not recognize the name Katrina & The Waves, but you definitely know their song, "Walking On Sunshine." Released in 1985, the song's infectious lyrics ("I'm walking on sunshine, woah-oh-oh/ And don't it feel good?/ Hey, alright now") and horn-filled melody will, pun intended, brighten up your drive. In a 2025 interview with news.com.au, lead singer Katrina Leskanich said it "really serves a purpose as one of the few totally, really feel good songs you can count on." Turn the volume up and immerse yourself in its uplifting energy that will kick you into high gear.
Major Tom (Coming Home) by Peter Schilling
The 1982 song "Major Tom (Coming Home)" by German singer Peter Schilling describes a harrowing journey in space. On a road trip, you should enjoy every aspect of the ride (even the unexpected) and remember that adventure awaits. This perspective is arguably echoed in Schilling's one-hit wonder, called one of the best songs of the 1980s (plus, you can't help but sing along to its countdown and chorus). Not to mention that it will set the vibe when you're driving through otherworldly terrain, like on a road trip through the most iconic red rock valleys.