5 Flop Songs From The '80s That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist

Taking a road trip is one of the best ways to travel — you create your own itinerary, stop whenever you want, and enjoy the freedom to plan out your days and schedule. But spending hours in a car means one thing is essential — the right playlist. The 1980s were certainly a decade that produced some of the most iconic tracks to date: Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine," Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It?," and Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean," to name a few. Did you know, though, that some now-beloved '80s songs were commercial flops when they were first released? It may have been wrong for the time, poorly mixed or marketed, or produced with too limited a budget — but whatever the reason, some of these "failures" might surprise you.

A "flop," as defined in this piece, is a song that didn't experience commercial success upon first release, either in chart rankings or sales, particularly compared with the artist's other work. That doesn't mean these tracks were failures forever — they may have had a resurgence in popularity at a later time.

Below are our five top picks for '80s songs that originally flopped. This list was determined using a wide variety of sources, including Billboard.com charts and news publications, and more, which Islands thoroughly reviewed for this story. Whether you're experiencing a scenic journey through Utah's five national parks or heading on the most idyllic road trip through California wine country, you may need some musical inspiration. So, add these tracks to your road trip playlist for nostalgic vibes and high energy.