Florida's Gorgeous Gulf Coast Park Has Wildlife, Kayaking, And Fishing Under An Hour From Tallahassee

As part of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail, Bald Point State Park is an excellent place to discover the diverse array of Gulf Coast wildlife that live in and pass through the area. Bring your binoculars and hit the trails to search for a wide range of bird species, from bald eagles and peregrine falcons to scissor-tailed flycatchers, marsh wrens, and many more. According to eBird, 314 bird species are recorded to have lived in or migrated through Bald Point State Park, with fall and winter being the optimal times to visit for top-notch birding. Fall is also a good time to explore the park if you want to witness the large annual butterfly migration, where you can see monarchs, Gulf fritillary, and long-tailed and ocola skippers fluttering, before they make their way south for the winter.

Bald Point State Park is home to more than 360 plant species, which allows the land to support at least 230 different animals. The abundance of animals living in the park definitely improves your chances of spotting wildlife during your visit, whether you're hiking the trails, strolling along the white sandy beach, or paddling the waterways found within Bald Point's boundaries. Aside from the impressive number of bird species that live in the park throughout the year, you might also spot animals like raccoons, deer, bears, bobcats, and coyotes at Bald Point. One Google review even says, "Dolphins, alligators, horseshoe crabs, and hermit crabs are commonplace." If a visit to Bald Point State Park doesn't satiate your appetite for seeing animals in the wild, there's a wildlife wonderland between Orlando and Tampa with trails and lakes you probably want to add to your bucket list.