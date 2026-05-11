Florida's Gorgeous Gulf Coast Park Has Wildlife, Kayaking, And Fishing Under An Hour From Tallahassee
Florida's Gulf Coast shoreline stretches for 5,095 miles from the panhandle to the Keys and encompasses some of the country's most breathtaking beaches. One thing Florida's most beautiful Gulf Coast beaches have in common is their sparkling white sand, which makes them an alluring destination for locals and tourists alike. Less than an hour from Tallahassee and its airport is Bald Point State Park, which has opportunities for wildlife viewing, kayaking, and fishing all in one spot. Accessible via Highway 98, Bald Point is the ideal setting for both land and water activities, thanks to its prime location between Alligator Point and the Apalachee and Ochlockonee Bays.
The unique geology and diverse flora of Bald Point create a haven for birds and other animals to thrive. "This park is rich in diversity of wildlife and [...] environment," said one Google reviewer, with another commenting, "Lots of wildlife – birds, crabs, mullet, even deer!" Get out on one of the park's five multi-use trails that offer 18 miles of landscape to explore. You'll have a good chance to spot local wildlife when you're surrounded by the park's lush plant life. Anglers can use the small fishing pier, cast from the shoreline, or launch a canoe or kayak to drop a line from out on the water. Being so close to Tallahassee makes Bald Point State Park an easy spot for a Gulf Coast day trip or weekend getaway.
Discover an array of Gulf Coast wildlife at Bald Point State Park
As part of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail, Bald Point State Park is an excellent place to discover the diverse array of Gulf Coast wildlife that live in and pass through the area. Bring your binoculars and hit the trails to search for a wide range of bird species, from bald eagles and peregrine falcons to scissor-tailed flycatchers, marsh wrens, and many more. According to eBird, 314 bird species are recorded to have lived in or migrated through Bald Point State Park, with fall and winter being the optimal times to visit for top-notch birding. Fall is also a good time to explore the park if you want to witness the large annual butterfly migration, where you can see monarchs, Gulf fritillary, and long-tailed and ocola skippers fluttering, before they make their way south for the winter.
Bald Point State Park is home to more than 360 plant species, which allows the land to support at least 230 different animals. The abundance of animals living in the park definitely improves your chances of spotting wildlife during your visit, whether you're hiking the trails, strolling along the white sandy beach, or paddling the waterways found within Bald Point's boundaries. Aside from the impressive number of bird species that live in the park throughout the year, you might also spot animals like raccoons, deer, bears, bobcats, and coyotes at Bald Point. One Google review even says, "Dolphins, alligators, horseshoe crabs, and hermit crabs are commonplace." If a visit to Bald Point State Park doesn't satiate your appetite for seeing animals in the wild, there's a wildlife wonderland between Orlando and Tampa with trails and lakes you probably want to add to your bucket list.
Go fishing or kayaking on the waters of Bald Point State Park
Access to both brackish water and saltwater gives anglers lots of options for fishing at Bald Point State Park. The small fishing pier at the end of Bald Point Road is the place to go for a chance to reel in trout, redfish, flounder, and mackerel from the tidal waters of Ochlockonee Bay. You can also go surf fishing or wading into the Gulf's saltwater to fish near one of the oyster bays. Head to the park's North End or Sunrise entrances for this authentic Florida Gulf Coast fishing experience.
The bridge that goes over Chaires Creek is another prime fishing spot at Bald Point. Anglers can cast a line from the bridge to catch sea trout and sheepshead or toss in a net to bring up mullet or blue crab. Up the creek, there's a spot where you can launch a canoe or kayak on Tucker Lake. From the lake, you'll have even more opportunities to fish or observe wildlife. Paddlers can traverse the brackish waters of the inland lake, then take Chaires Creek all the way out to Ochlockonee Bay. This tidal creek ecosystem, with its overstory of green pines, creates a serene atmosphere for kayakers who want a quiet place to fish or just be in nature. Not far from Bald Point is St. George Island, another exceptional Florida state park on the Gulf Coast with white sandy beaches.