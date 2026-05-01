Florida's Gulf Coast State Park Is A Barrier Island Gem With White Sand Beaches, Camping, And Clear Water

Florida's beaches are legendary. From Siesta Key to Navarre Beach, vacationers travel to the Sunshine State for its white sands and tranquil beach spots. Out of Florida's 1,350 miles of coastline, Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park offers 9 miles of white-sand beaches untouched by development or crowds. You can beachcomb for hours, swim in turquoise waters, or camp beneath a night sky so devoid of light pollution it's on the way to becoming a certified Dark Sky park.

Located along Florida's Forgotten Coast, about 2 hours from Tallahassee, the park (often shortened to St. George Island State Park) sits on the eastern end of St. George Island. This barrier island protects the Apalachicola Bay and is known for its relaxed ambiance and community where neighbors still talk with each other.

Beyond the sand and protective dunes, St. George Island State Park beckons with three designated trails through slash pines and scrubs, plus kayaking along the bay sideor fishing for trout and redfish from the 600-foot public pier. You'll have the chance to spot osprey, herons, and bald eagles, just a few of around 300 birds species that call the park home or stop by during their annual migrations. Other activities include surfcasting, cycling 3.5 miles of bike trails, and picnicking at one of six covered shelters. For those seeking a nature retreat, the campground offers 60 sites, including full-hook up pads suitable for RVs.