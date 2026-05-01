Florida's Gulf Coast State Park Is A Barrier Island Gem With White Sand Beaches, Camping, And Clear Water
Florida's beaches are legendary. From Siesta Key to Navarre Beach, vacationers travel to the Sunshine State for its white sands and tranquil beach spots. Out of Florida's 1,350 miles of coastline, Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park offers 9 miles of white-sand beaches untouched by development or crowds. You can beachcomb for hours, swim in turquoise waters, or camp beneath a night sky so devoid of light pollution it's on the way to becoming a certified Dark Sky park.
Located along Florida's Forgotten Coast, about 2 hours from Tallahassee, the park (often shortened to St. George Island State Park) sits on the eastern end of St. George Island. This barrier island protects the Apalachicola Bay and is known for its relaxed ambiance and community where neighbors still talk with each other.
Beyond the sand and protective dunes, St. George Island State Park beckons with three designated trails through slash pines and scrubs, plus kayaking along the bay sideor fishing for trout and redfish from the 600-foot public pier. You'll have the chance to spot osprey, herons, and bald eagles, just a few of around 300 birds species that call the park home or stop by during their annual migrations. Other activities include surfcasting, cycling 3.5 miles of bike trails, and picnicking at one of six covered shelters. For those seeking a nature retreat, the campground offers 60 sites, including full-hook up pads suitable for RVs.
Explore the beaches at St. George Island State Park
There's a reason St. George Island State Park has the title of "the Number One Beach in America." Miles of sugar-fine white sand extend in either direction, lapped by clear blue-green straight from the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America under the Trump Administration). The beaches are wide and you won't have trouble finding a spot of sand all to yourself.
"You feel a genuine connection with nature here," shared a visitor on Google Reviews. "There is real privacy, the beach is close, the trails are great for running or biking, and the views are incredible." Shore birds like snowy plovers and black skimmers scurry through the surf, while the lack of buildings of any kind reminds you how far you've come from urban sprawl. There are no lifeguards on duty, but it's worth it to swim with only the company of the waves and sand. Just make sure you know what beach flag colors really mean and look for them on the beaches, for your safety.
You'll need to make a successful beach day packing list with items like beach chairs, towels, waterproof sunscreen, and something to provide shade. Visitors are allowed to take shells from the beach, so if you plan on beachcombing make sure you bring an extra bags for your findings. During nesting season (May through September), mother sea turtles lay eggs on the beaches at night, so visitors are reminded not to leave coolers or other gear on the beaches.
Camp and stargaze at St. George Island State Park
As the park closes to day use at sundown, one of the only ways to experience the ultra dark skies is by spending the night at the 60-spot campground or trekking to one of the wilderness sites. For a true escape into the wilds of St. George Island, hike the Gap Point Trail until you reach Gap Point, a sandy peninsula with two primitive camp sites. The round-trip trek runs 5 miles through coastal scrub and pines, but the journey is worth it to experience sunset over the water and a night sky packed full of stars with so few people. These camp spots are also accessible via kayak or canoe, and can sleep up to 12 people each.
The developed campground is situated in the middle of the park, offering hot showers, a playground, and electricity and water hook-ups for RVs. Although the campground doesn't overlook the water — for waterfront views you'll need to visit these Florida beach camping spots with unmatched ocean views, protective dunes and shady pines give the area a secluded feel. The sites are large and spaced in such a way as to provide maximum privacy even when the campground is full. Campers report clean sites and say that other visitors do their best to keep light pollution down. However, make sure to pack bug spray because the mosquitos can get aggressive.