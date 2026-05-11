One Of America's Top Upscale Seafood Chain Restaurants Delivers Ocean-Fresh Flavors And Crispy Classics
The idea of heading to a chain restaurant for a special occasion may fill you with dread — and images of sub-standard, uninspired dishes and an underwhelming, overly casual vibe. Certainly, regional chains can provide you with local flavor on your next road trip, but they're not what you have in mind when you're looking to celebrate a milestone birthday or anniversary. However, one restaurant in particular has been elevating this experience: Ocean Prime. If you've only frequented the branch in your city, you may be surprised to learn that Ocean Prime is, in fact, a chain — albeit an award-winning one — with 21 locations and counting across the mainland United States. But a visit to any one of its restaurants lets you enjoy a chef-curated menu and sophisticated dining in an elegant setting.
The brainchild of American restaurateur Cameron Mitchell, Ocean Prime was founded in 2006. Primarily featuring surf and turf (with a slightly heavier focus on the "surf"), the menu features a wide variety of seafood specialties, along with crispy classics like its smoked Gouda tater tots and tempura-based sushi rolls. But beyond creating memorable dishes, the restaurant also places value on exquisite presentation and attentive service.
Several of its locations have been duly honored with multiple accolades, including the Las Vegas branch (featured above): To date, it has received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator (2024 and 2025) and "Best Fine Dining" from Las Vegas Weekly's 2025 Best of Vegas — Readers' Choice Awards. It also got a nod from Business Insider as one of the eight best places to eat on the Strip.
From Ocean Prime's Midwest roots to nation-wide expansion
Ocean Prime has its origins in Columbus, Ohio, where Mitchell opened up a small bistro serving contemporary American cuisine in 1993. Over the years, he continued to explore different concepts, including an Italian spot, a steakhouse, and a fish restaurant. And in 2008, Ocean Prime, a redesigned concept based on his 2006 endeavor, Mitchell's Ocean Club, debuted in Troy, Michigan. As the restaurateur shared with NRN, the aim was to provide the steak aficionado and the seafood lover a place where they could enjoy both. "You can really eliminate that 'no' vote. There's something for everyone," he stated.
While Ocean Prime has its roots in the Midwest, today you'll find these restaurants in 21 cities across 15 states and Washington, D.C., including New York City, Chicago, Boston, and Naples, the seaside Florida city just steps from the Gulf Coast. Every location is carefully chosen for its proximity to places of interest. For example, in Las Vegas, you're right on the Strip, easy walking distance from famed casinos, theaters, and bars (but don't make this common walking mistake when you're there). Most locations earn high marks from visitors, though some people note that the restaurant can be overcrowded during peak hours and service can sometimes be slower than expected. "We wanted to order dessert, but the waitress took so long to come back we changed our mind," said a review on Tripadvisor.
Compliments outweigh the complaints, however, and the brand is currently on a growth trajectory: The newest addition to the family is in Nashville, which opened its doors in April of 2026. And although continued expansion is the goal, you won't find an Ocean Prime on every street corner à la Starbucks. It's a strictly one-per-market restaurant, which makes the experience a bit more exclusive.
What's on the menu at Ocean Prime?
Every restaurant is headed by its own Executive Chef, so there will be site-specific specialty dishes and promotions that may not be offered at all locations — for example, New York City offers a pre-show, three-course menu for theater-goers. That being said, you'll still find Ocean Prime classics across the board.
The Chilean sea bass (pictured above), served with broccolini, potato purée, and pearl onions, is one of the crowd favorites, along with the popular "smoking" shellfish tower that comes out on a bed of dry ice. Begin your culinary journey with the surf and turf appetizer platter, which contains savory braised short ribs and fresh scallops — herbivores may prefer the Sonoma goat cheese ravioli with golden oak mushrooms instead. If you're leaning toward "turf," order a USDA prime steak, like the 12-ounce dry-aged New York strip or the 7-ounce wagyu filet. Accessories include black garlic butter, béarnaise sauce, and Maytag blue cheese crust, while a variety of sides, such as jalapeño au gratin and baked lobster mac and cheese, are also available (at an additional cost). Finish things off with the memorable, much-adored ten-layer carrot cake, with cream cheese icing and drizzled with pineapple syrup.
Ocean Prime can accommodate a wide range of diners, including gluten-free and vegetarian customers (although an entirely gluten-free kitchen can't be guaranteed). The restaurant also offers private dining options, so you can impress that corporate client in an exclusive lounge or host a top-notch wedding rehearsal dinner in an upscale venue. Whatever your occasion, it's recommended to make a reservation. And keep in mind that prices here are just as upscale as the food, so expect to drop around $70 for a steak and around $20 for a glass of wine.