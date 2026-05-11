One Of America's Top Upscale Seafood Chain Restaurants Delivers Ocean-Fresh Flavors And Crispy Classics

The idea of heading to a chain restaurant for a special occasion may fill you with dread — and images of sub-standard, uninspired dishes and an underwhelming, overly casual vibe. Certainly, regional chains can provide you with local flavor on your next road trip, but they're not what you have in mind when you're looking to celebrate a milestone birthday or anniversary. However, one restaurant in particular has been elevating this experience: Ocean Prime. If you've only frequented the branch in your city, you may be surprised to learn that Ocean Prime is, in fact, a chain — albeit an award-winning one — with 21 locations and counting across the mainland United States. But a visit to any one of its restaurants lets you enjoy a chef-curated menu and sophisticated dining in an elegant setting.

The brainchild of American restaurateur Cameron Mitchell, Ocean Prime was founded in 2006. Primarily featuring surf and turf (with a slightly heavier focus on the "surf"), the menu features a wide variety of seafood specialties, along with crispy classics like its smoked Gouda tater tots and tempura-based sushi rolls. But beyond creating memorable dishes, the restaurant also places value on exquisite presentation and attentive service.

Several of its locations have been duly honored with multiple accolades, including the Las Vegas branch (featured above): To date, it has received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator (2024 and 2025) and "Best Fine Dining" from Las Vegas Weekly's 2025 Best of Vegas — Readers' Choice Awards. It also got a nod from Business Insider as one of the eight best places to eat on the Strip.