14 Best Regional Fast-Food Chains For Local Flavor On Your Road Trip
It's not a road trip until you've made a pit stop at a drive-through. Your car isn't the only thing that will need fuel on the stunning and storied U.S. road trips. Instead of your usual McDonald's run, think of that refueling stop as an opportunity to enhance your travel experience. With over 142,000 distinct restaurant chains in the United States, some of those chains would inevitably be regional or local favorites you can't find in your hometown.
Anyone who's crossed the country behind the wheel before knows that one thing that unites Americans is our love of a restaurant you don't have to get out of your car to patronize. And with countless regional variations in cuisine available throughout the United States, there's bound to be a local fast food franchise that you absolutely must try while you're passing through. So, if you're the kind of immersive traveler who wants their drive-through dinner to be a part of the cultural experience, these 14 beloved local chains are not to be missed.
Foster's Freeze (West Coast)
Ask most Californians about must-try chain restaurants in their state, and you'll inevitably get a lot of people insisting that you stop at an In-N-Out. This lifelong Californian is not denying that you should, but our favorite burger joint has lately begun spreading beyond its SoCal origins, so for something truly local, stop for a sweet post-dinner treat at Foster's Freeze instead.
Since 1946, Foster's Freeze has been filling the soft serve ice cream niche all over California. These days, it has a decidedly retro feel — think Dairy Queen, only several decades in the past — but it's still a favorite ice cream spot. Yes, the place serves "real food," too, but locals come for that thick, creamy soft serve. Get it as an ordinary cone or a Blizzard-esque "Twister."
Found only in California, except for a single Atlanta store, Foster's Freeze is a true local's rec. It may not have the name-recognition of California's buzzier native chains, but that only enhances the sense of only-in-California exclusivity it still carries in an era of rapid expansion in the fast food world. So if you're craving something sweet, try Foster's Freeze for something a little more Californian than that In-N-Out milkshake.
Skyline Chili (Great Lakes)
Either you've never heard of Cincinnati-style chili, you adore it, or you loathe it. As the specialty of the regional chain Skyline Chili, it's likely to divide opinions on Cincinnati's top regional fast-food spot, too. There aren't a whole lot of neutral parties when it comes to the sauce-like soup with origins in Mediterranean cooking that Cincinnatians serve on spaghetti or hot dogs, topped with piles of shredded cheddar. But if you can keep an open mind about it, road trippers passing through Cincinnati shouldn't miss a meal at Skyline Chili.
You can do a lot with this polarizing chili concoction at Skyline Chili, which currently has 15 locations in the Cincinnati area. You can get it served atop spaghetti, slathered over a hot dog, as a sauce for French fries, or even in a burrito. That's way too many options to excuse giving this most local of local fast food chains a pass. You may love it or you may not, but no matter how you feel about it, you'll have experienced a beloved Cincinnati tradition at a chain that's been perfecting the art of the cheddar-topped chili dish since 1949.
Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen (Southeast)
Some chains, even on a local level, have dozens of locations. Others are so niche you might question whether they even count as chains. And Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen in North Carolina is one such place. You're going to have to be in one of two very specific places on your road trip if you want to sample this hyper-local fast food chain.
Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen is a tiny, drive-through restaurant with the original spot in the college town of Chapel Hill and another in nearby Louisburg. Menu options are pretty much all variants on the classic biscuit sandwich, with a few exceptions. They also have a delicious cinnamon roll made with biscuit dough, if you want something sweet. It's a biscuit place, and that's all there is to it — but if your road trip brings you to the area, it'll probably be a highlight of your trip if you ask any locals.
The self-proclaimed home of "bigger, better biscuits" admittedly doesn't follow the franchise-fast-food model, but two locations count as a chain by the standards of this article. And it's so much better than fast food is supposed to be. The biscuits really are bigger and better, as they say: palm-sized and unbelievably flaky. They're exactly what you need to fuel a visit, for instance, to North Carolina's prestigious Research Triangle, a great place for both students and retirees.
Dick's Drive-In (Pacific Northwest)
Dick's Drive-In has a simple business model. At 10 locations (plus a food truck) in the Seattle metropolitan area, Dick's Drive-In restaurants serve up little else but burgers, fries, and various ice cream concoctions, a menu that's been serving them well since their debut in 1954. Those who believe that the American burger-and-fry combo is truly timeless will be well-validated by a stop at a Dick's Drive-In location.
It's that elegantly simple business model that's kept this local favorite chain thriving long past the heyday of the drive-in. It hasn't changed much, either in its menu or its aesthetic — but with its small but high-quality menu, it hasn't needed to. So if your road trip takes you through the Seattle area, it's a must-stop for nostalgia, a great burger, and local vibes. The chain is even so iconic in its native Seattle that it even sells merch — a surefire sign that a fast food chain is a hit.
Sheetz (Mid-Atlantic)
If you need a late-night milkshake to keep yourself perky through a night shift of driving on your road trip, and you happen to be driving through the Mid-Atlantic states, you'll want to stop at Sheetz. Part gas station, part convenience store, and part fast-food stop, this 800-strong chain is an East Coast institution that's been in business since 1952 under the guidance of the founding Sheetz family.
But it isn't just the ubiquity of Sheetz that makes it so beloved. It's also all about customization, allowing customers to mix and match their ideal versions of meals like burgers, hot dogs, and salads. Sheetz claims to have ushered in the Made-To-Order era, and while that's a bit hard to confirm, it's clear that they've mastered the art. It's a place where you can get just about anything you could want. When it's two in the morning, and you're desperate to stay awake behind the wheel, what could be better than that? Residents in Sheetz's territory know the right answer to that: pretty much nothing.
Ted's Hot Dogs (Northeast)
Think of hot dog cities, and you probably think of Chicago, but regional smash-hit Ted's Hot Dogs in Western New York dares to ask: Why not Buffalo? Since 1927, this chain of seven locations in New York State (plus an odd one out in Tempe, Arizona) has been grilling hot dogs over real charcoal. It's not a common practice in the fast-food industry these days, and it makes for one delicious dog.
With its locations clustered in a fairly small area of Western New York and all still operated by the family of founder Theodore Spiro Liaros, who started the first Ted's in 1927 shortly after arriving from Greece, Ted's Hot Dogs is truly rooted in its location. So if you're passing through this part of New York on your road trip — perhaps on a trip to Niagara Falls, for instance — stop for some charcoal-grilled goodness at a chain that prides itself on its strong local heritage.
Lions Choice (Midwest)
Passing through St. Louis, Missouri? You're in for the roast beef sandwich of your life. And no, we're not talking about Arby's here. In St. Louis, thin-sliced roast beef comes courtesy of Lions Choice. Serving up mostly variants on roast beef sandwiches, fresh-cut fries, and frozen custard at 24 locations in and around the city, it's a perfect example of a fast food joint that found a niche and mastered it.
A St. Louis institution since 1967, Lions Choice is an absolute must-stop for carnivores, families, and anyone who's starting to get sick of burger after burger while on the road. And while the stores are definitely centered on the city, you'll find a few in outlying areas or in the neighboring state of Illinois as well. So if you're anywhere near the city on your road trip, it's absolutely worth the detour. With decades of experience roasting and slicing their cult-favorite beef, Lions Choice is a can't-be-missed local legend.
Runza (Midwest)
If you're not from Nebraska, there's a pretty good chance you had no idea that a "runza" was a food item before stumbling upon this post. It is, as a matter of fact, a meat-filled dough pocket with origins in communities of Central and Eastern European immigrants who flocked to Nebraska in the 19th century. As such, it's quintessentially Nebraskan. So, really, is it any surprise that the must-visit fast food chain for road trippers coming through Nebraska is dedicated to the dish?
Runza (the restaurant, not the food) is a Nebraska institution, with locations all over the state and pride of place in Nebraska's food culture. And while runzas aren't the only thing on its menu, they're definitely the specialty you should be sure to try when you hit the Runza drive-through. With several flavors, you're bound to find an all-American variant on this European innovation in dough-pocket cuisine that suits your taste. It's a must-stop for local flavor as you traverse the Great Plains.
Ward's (South)
Local burger chains with a cult following are not exactly a rarity in the United States, but you sure won't find many with this claim to fame: Mississippi-exclusive fast-food chain Ward's makes its own root beer. That's right. Though ostensibly a classic hamburger-and-fries restaurant, those in the know actually flock to Ward's for the soda. Where else are you ever going to hear that one? Hence, should you find yourself driving through Mississippi, this is quite frankly the only place you should even think about stopping for a burger.
Although it's easy to become jaded to the charms of the drive-through burger after a little too much time on the road, Ward's 38 locations across Mississippi are an excellent and locally-beloved reminder of the simple beauty of a good burger, a basket of fresh, crisp french fries, and a massive soft drink cup of fizzling, ice-cold soda. That said soda might actually be the highlight of your meal only adds to its appeal.
Katsu Burger (Pacific Northwest)
If you've spent time in the U.S., you likely know that Japanese cuisine is wildly in-demand — especially on the West Coast. From San Diego to Seattle, there's no trendier outing than a matcha run with friends or a classy sushi date. And Katsu Burger is bringing that same representation and flavor to the Pacific Northwest. With eight Washington State locations, it marries the established American tradition of a fast food sandwich with the Japanese technique of breading and frying meat cutlets in panko bread crumbs.
The burger-style sandwich options include vegetarian tofu katsu (traditionally a breaded and fried meat cutlet) as well as beef, pork, or chicken. Katsu Burger certainly lives up to its name fairly literally. And with a Washington-only business presence, it's a uniquely Pacific Northwest chain that anyone road-tripping up or down the coast — say, someone looking for stops along the Pacific Coast Highway — ought to consider for a meal (or two). Few fast food chains can truly claim to have a unique concept anymore, so relish this one while you're in the area.
Carolina's Mexican Food (Southwest)
If you've found yourself road tripping through the Southwest, you probably have it in your mind to try some of the region's vaunted Mexican food. And should you wish to do it without a protracted sit-down stop, make a detour to any of the five Carolina's Mexican Food restaurants in Arizona for the self-proclaimed "best tortillas in town." Proudly seed-oil free and dedicated to preparing its extensive Mexican menu from scratch, this is not the kind of Mexican fast food you might imagine — and one specialty in particular exemplifies that.
Though Carolina's Mexican Food has a fairly broad menu of Southwestern-style Mexican dishes, what you really want here are the tamales. Rarely will you find this famously labor-intensive dish on fast-food menus, for obvious reasons, but Carolina's Mexican Food is the exception. So if you're hoping for a quality Mexican meal during your time in Arizona but strapped for time, don't worry — Carolina's has you covered.
Boise Fry Company (Mountain West)
Big surprise here: Idaho's favorite local fast-food chain is all about potatoes. But really, would you want it any other way? Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state, and at Boise Fry Company, you can try them with a variety of house-made sauces and seasonings designed to elevate the state's most famous agricultural product from being a humble side dish to a main event. This place takes fries so seriously, in fact, that you can even choose the type of potato you want your fries to come from — where have you ever had that option before?
With seven locations and one food truck — which is available to reserve — in the Boise area, this fast-casual burger-and-fries chain might require a little detour for road trippers through the state if Boise isn't on your route. It's more than worth going the extra mile, though: You can't say you visited Idaho without trying a spud or two, can you? And you're not likely to find a place where you can sample tastier fries.
Zippy's (Hawaii)
Maybe Hawaii puts you in the mood for mai tais and poke bowls, but if you're also dreaming of some deep fried deliciousness, there are also places to get that on the state's tourist-friendly islands. That's especially true for Zippy's, a one-stop primer in Hawaiian comfort food found across three islands, plus one Las Vegas location. It's perfect for a fast, convenient, and authentically Hawaiian meal.
From Japanese-inspired curry to the Hawaiian classic Loco Moco, Zippy's menu is extensive and full of specialties you're not likely to spot in the continental U.S. It is also, of course, quick and delicious, so if you're driving to a beach or iconic (but easy) hike like Oahu's Waimea Trail on your Hawaiian getaway, let this be the place where you decide to fuel up. With more than 20 locations on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, rest assured that you're probably within striking distance of a Zippy's.
Caliche's Frozen Custard (Southwest)
Found only in five scattered locations throughout Southern New Mexico, Caliche's is a truly local spot that you can enjoy any time, whether you're looking to cool down on a hot, August day or treating yourself to a cup of frozen custard despite the deep chill of a high desert night in December. It helps, of course, that the custard is out-of-this-world good: as thick and creamy as it comes, with a massive menu of mix-ins. And while Caliche's does indeed sell non-ice cream-based food as well, it's the dessert menu that really shines.
Remote Southern New Mexico might be the last place you'd expect to find killer custard, but that's what makes it such a find. It's a must-stop if you're road-tripping through this region — say, en route to the alien-like, one-of-a-kind White Sands National Park. Come for the glittering dunes, stay for the heaps of insanely delicious frozen custard — and the bragging rights of knowing the best local spot in this relatively isolated corner of the Southwest.
Methodology
You may have noticed that some of our fast-food chain selections here were a little bit obscure, but we chose to stick to hyper-local locations because we wanted to avoid regional chains — such as In-N-Out or Whataburger, for example — in order to focus on regional spots that not a lot of people (aside from locals) have heard of.
That's why local and lesser-known spots defined this list. But more than that, we looked for restaurants that were truly rooted in their locale, have been operating for decade (like Ted's Hot Dogs), or serve something regionally-specific (like Skyline Chili or Runza). In that way, these 14 chains fit our image of a restaurant that grounds the fast-food experience in a specific location. To that end, we also tried to cover as many regions of the U.S. as possible, with the goal that someone on a cross-country road trip would stumble upon at least one of these spots before they made it to their destination.
There's no need to stoop to a so-so drive-through meal on a road trip just because you're stuck driving another four hours before your day is done. These 14 fantastic local fast-food chains prove that you can find unique and delicious food without even leaving your car, just about anywhere your U.S. road travels take you.