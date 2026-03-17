14 Best Regional Fast-Food Chains For Local Flavor On Your Road Trip

It's not a road trip until you've made a pit stop at a drive-through. Your car isn't the only thing that will need fuel on the stunning and storied U.S. road trips. Instead of your usual McDonald's run, think of that refueling stop as an opportunity to enhance your travel experience. With over 142,000 distinct restaurant chains in the United States, some of those chains would inevitably be regional or local favorites you can't find in your hometown.

Anyone who's crossed the country behind the wheel before knows that one thing that unites Americans is our love of a restaurant you don't have to get out of your car to patronize. And with countless regional variations in cuisine available throughout the United States, there's bound to be a local fast food franchise that you absolutely must try while you're passing through. So, if you're the kind of immersive traveler who wants their drive-through dinner to be a part of the cultural experience, these 14 beloved local chains are not to be missed.