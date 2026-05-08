The US Airport Left Without Commercial Flights After Spirit Airlines Shutdown

Spirit Airlines had been an ultra-budget airline in the U.S. for decades until it ceased operations on May 2, 2026. The closure left some travelers scrambling to find flights home and left one small Pennsylvania airport without any commercial service at all. Arnold Palmer Regional Airport (LBE) is in the small town of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, about 45 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

At its peak, Spirit operated 15 weekly flights out of the airport, with Fort Lauderdale and Orlando as the two destinations. Travelers in western Pennsylvania hoping for a Florida vacation will now have to look elsewhere. No other commercial airlines currently operate out of LBE, though the airport still serves private charter companies, including Surf Air and Silver Air. Those options, of course, come at a much higher cost than a flight with Spirit.

The loss of commercial flights at Pennsylvania's LBE could have a knock-on effect on the other businesses at the airport, including car rental facilities and an Italian restaurant. The airport may also have to lay off some workers. "There is no way to sugarcoat this," Ted Kopas, Westmoreland County Airport Authority board member and Westmoreland County Commissioner, said in a statement (via WTAE). "While not totally unexpected, this is a big blow to our airport and to our local economy."