The US Airport Left Without Commercial Flights After Spirit Airlines Shutdown
Spirit Airlines had been an ultra-budget airline in the U.S. for decades until it ceased operations on May 2, 2026. The closure left some travelers scrambling to find flights home and left one small Pennsylvania airport without any commercial service at all. Arnold Palmer Regional Airport (LBE) is in the small town of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, about 45 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
At its peak, Spirit operated 15 weekly flights out of the airport, with Fort Lauderdale and Orlando as the two destinations. Travelers in western Pennsylvania hoping for a Florida vacation will now have to look elsewhere. No other commercial airlines currently operate out of LBE, though the airport still serves private charter companies, including Surf Air and Silver Air. Those options, of course, come at a much higher cost than a flight with Spirit.
The loss of commercial flights at Pennsylvania's LBE could have a knock-on effect on the other businesses at the airport, including car rental facilities and an Italian restaurant. The airport may also have to lay off some workers. "There is no way to sugarcoat this," Ted Kopas, Westmoreland County Airport Authority board member and Westmoreland County Commissioner, said in a statement (via WTAE). "While not totally unexpected, this is a big blow to our airport and to our local economy."
The Latrobe airport hopes to attract another airline
LBE officials say they have not given up hope of bringing in another commercial carrier. The airport is in the middle of a multimillion-dollar terminal expansion, which might make it more appealing to commercial carriers. "We've always been entertaining for other airlines to come," said Moe Hass, WCAA Executive Director. "That work is still in progress. I'd like to see one tomorrow, but we know that won't come true. Probably, at the earliest, a few months from now or maybe a year."
The closure of Spirit Airlines comes after years of uncertainty. There had been an attempted merger with Frontier as well as one with JetBlue in 2022; the first was blocked by shareholders, while the second was blocked by the Department of Justice. What followed were layoffs and bankruptcy announcements; however, there'd long been a hope that the airline would be able to find its footing again. According to the official statement confirming the closure, there were plans to restructure the struggling airline, but rising fuel prices tied to the conflict involving Iran further worsened its financial position and contributed to the shutdown. There had also been talk from President Donald Trump that the government would step in; however, that hasn't come to pass.
While Spirit Airlines wasn't necessarily America's best-reviewed budget airline, it was actually one of America's safest airlines. Beyond the impacts at LBE, the Spirit Airlines shutdown is likely to affect air travel across the U.S. Without Spirit as a lower-cost option, there's a chance fares at other airlines could rise even higher.