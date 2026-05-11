Colorado's First Two-Michelin-Star Restaurant Highlights Seasonal Ingredients In An Inventive Tasting Menu

While cities like New York and San Francisco have a well-known food scene with dozens of Michelin-starred restaurants, great eats can also be found in the middle of the country. Just look at Denver, Colorado, which was added to the Michelin Guide in 2023. It now has 31 Michelin-recognized restaurants (at the time of writing). For the best of the best, there's The Wolf's Tailor. This restaurant got its first Michelin star in 2023 and the second in 2025, making it the first Colorado restaurant to get two stars. It's a well-earned recognition for this fine dining destination that serves a seasonal tasting menu using local ingredients to create unique dishes with international flavors.

The restaurant was opened by Chef Kelly Whitaker in 2018, and the name is "a nod to the craftsman who fashioned sheep's clothing for the sly wolf," according to its Instagram description. As Whitaker explained to the Michelin Guide: "The wolf doesn't have to be the villain. You can tailor the story. You can make something wild into something restorative." Whitaker has spent time traveling, including to Japan and Italy, which has helped inform some dishes that pop up on the menu, like the handmade noodles from both cultures. This is a place where you should expect the unexpected, with stories behind every dish and flavors and techniques from around the world.

Though you do get the theme for the day when you book your table, the menu for the course meal is hard to find in advance. You don't even get one for your dinner when you sit down; it comes at the end as a souvenir. But as one reviewer noted, you can expect dishes like chicken liver macaron with Mokum carrot honey and whitefish with spruce amazake, and everything is presented beautifully.