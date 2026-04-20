Hands-Down, Denver's Best Sushi Bar Is A Sleek Michelin-Starred Omakase Experience In Colorado

With more than 70 breweries and a reputation as the craft beer capital of America, Denver is well known for its watering holes. This has spilled over (no pun intended) into the city's dining scene, with much of the restaurant chatter in Denver centering on American or brewpub fare. While Denver may not be known as the top place in the country for sushi (that honor would likely go to Honolulu, Los Angeles, or perhaps surprisingly, Reno, which might be America's unexpected capital of all-you-can-eat sushi), Denver has a number of top Japanese restaurants. Several of these are owned by the same man: Chef Toshi Kizaki. And Kizaki's new, eponymous restaurant, is hands down the best in the whole city.

Chef Toshi Kizaki is the owner of five Japanese restaurants in Denver, four of which are located within walking distance from one another on South Pear Street. These include Sushi Den, Izakaya Den, Ototo, and Kizaki. Sushi Den was the first restaurant he started in 1984, but his latest restaurant, Kizaki, which opened in 2025, is getting a lot of recent buzz.

"Exceptional ingredient quality is a given from start to finish, spanning a treasure trove of oceanic delicacies," reports The Michelin Guide, "...from buttery, lightly seared black-throat sea perch to silvery, vinegar-accented gizzard shad." "Kizaki brings to Denver a new way to eat and enjoy sushi," says DiningOut, highlighting the restaurant's beverage program, which "radiates." Plus Kizaki offers a wide selection of sake, wine, whiskies, and cocktails, all from or inspired by Japan.