This Gulf Coast Getaway Feels Like The Bahamas

In February 2026, I had the opportunity to touch the stunning, crystal-clear waters and soft sand of the Bahamas for the very first time. With the golden sunshine and swaying palm trees, I could see why the Bahamas welcomed 12.5 million visitors last year. While I basked in the experience, I couldn't help but make the comparison to a precious Gulf Coast getaway, St. Pete Beach, Florida.

This Sunshine State area is particularly special to me because I lived in the Pass-A-Grille area during the early to mid-2010s. Back then, it felt like a true hidden gem. Pristine, quiet shores, a relaxing atmosphere, and an unpretentious local vibe truly set this area apart. I recently returned to the area for my brother's wedding, and I was struck by how much it had grown. Sure, it wasn't as quiet as before, but the St. Pete Beaches still have that core tropical magic. If you're looking for a Bahamas-like experience along the Gulf Coast, look no further than St. Pete.

According to Tourism Today, 69% of tourists flocking to the Bahamas say they are there for the beaches, 56% for the climate, and 47% for rest and relaxation. Fortunately, visitors can find all three in St. Pete Beach. The shore stretches for miles, offering powdery white sand that feels soft underfoot and stays relatively cool, even on hot days. After all, Florida's most beautiful Gulf Coast beaches all have glistening white sand, similar to the enchanting beaches of the Bahamas. The Gulf waters shift from emerald green to turquoise, often so calm and clear that you can see straight to the bottom. Locals on Instagram often compare the beach to the Bahamas, Hawaii, and Turks and Caicos. In 2020, St. Pete was deemed Tripadvisor's best beach in the country and the fifth-best globally (via Tampa Bay Times).