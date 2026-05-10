This Gulf Coast Getaway Feels Like The Bahamas
In February 2026, I had the opportunity to touch the stunning, crystal-clear waters and soft sand of the Bahamas for the very first time. With the golden sunshine and swaying palm trees, I could see why the Bahamas welcomed 12.5 million visitors last year. While I basked in the experience, I couldn't help but make the comparison to a precious Gulf Coast getaway, St. Pete Beach, Florida.
This Sunshine State area is particularly special to me because I lived in the Pass-A-Grille area during the early to mid-2010s. Back then, it felt like a true hidden gem. Pristine, quiet shores, a relaxing atmosphere, and an unpretentious local vibe truly set this area apart. I recently returned to the area for my brother's wedding, and I was struck by how much it had grown. Sure, it wasn't as quiet as before, but the St. Pete Beaches still have that core tropical magic. If you're looking for a Bahamas-like experience along the Gulf Coast, look no further than St. Pete.
According to Tourism Today, 69% of tourists flocking to the Bahamas say they are there for the beaches, 56% for the climate, and 47% for rest and relaxation. Fortunately, visitors can find all three in St. Pete Beach. The shore stretches for miles, offering powdery white sand that feels soft underfoot and stays relatively cool, even on hot days. After all, Florida's most beautiful Gulf Coast beaches all have glistening white sand, similar to the enchanting beaches of the Bahamas. The Gulf waters shift from emerald green to turquoise, often so calm and clear that you can see straight to the bottom. Locals on Instagram often compare the beach to the Bahamas, Hawaii, and Turks and Caicos. In 2020, St. Pete was deemed Tripadvisor's best beach in the country and the fifth-best globally (via Tampa Bay Times).
Florida's St. Pete Beach feels like the Bahamas
Pass-A-Grille beach, which is located at the southernmost tip of St. Pete Beach, is well-loved on sites like Reddit (and it's is also where my brother got married). The area offers miles of white beachfront for shell hunting, sunset watching, and family-friendly beach days. The water matches the aqua hue of the Bahamas and is often calm enough for kids and sandcastle-builders, but the area also has plenty of adventure for thrill seekers.
For those planning a romantic getaway, you can't go wrong by booking a night or several at the gorgeous pink art deco hotel, the Don CeSar. Settled right along Pass-A-Grille beach, guests are treated to a luxurious Gatsby-era experience with fine dining at two restaurants and three bars on-site; plus, there's a a luxury spa with 16 treatment rooms, a hair and nail salon, and steam rooms. While St. Pete beach has some shopping along the shore and dining options like the Paradise Grille, you'll also just be a short 15-minute drive away from the bustling downtown St. Petersburg, with artsy attractions, entertainment, and top-notch eateries.
Aside from enjoying the beach and the sea, St. Pete Beach visitors can also book dolphin watching or sunset cruises operated by Dolphin Landings, windsurfing rentals and lessons from North Beach Windsurfing, or even fishing excursions with St. Pete Beach Charters. More adventurous visitors will enjoy parasailing the shoreline to get a bird's eye view of the gorgeous scenery, courtesy of options like Suncoast Watersports. Visitors can also chill at a live music event at Jimmy B's Beach Bar. If you're craving that tropical escape but don't want the hassle or the cost of flying all the way out to the Bahamas, put St. Pete Beach on your list.