This Bustling Florida City's Walkable Downtown Has Artsy Attractions, Entertainment, And Top-Notch Eateries
Thanks to its balmy weather and varied array of attractions, Florida is the most visited state by Americans, according to YouGov, with 64% of the adult population having been here at least once. And while those planning a fun city getaway to the Sunshine State might find it challenging to narrow down their options, there's one place, in particular, whose downtown is just too great not to consider. St. Petersburg's center is a bustling space that promises the perfect mix of artsy attractions, top-notch eateries, and the type of fun entertainment scene you'd expect from a Florida hotspot. Those planning a trip to St. Pete might already know that both award-winning beaches and a vibrant downtown await them at the scenic Florida destination, but because the former can feel so all-encompassing, visitors don't get a chance to take in the full scope of the latter.
And because of its central location, downtown St. Petersburg gives you plenty of opportunities for day trips. These can be to visit-worthy neighborhoods like Crescent Lake, a walkable gem that dazzles with its lush park and scenic outdoor beauty, or nearby suburbs and towns (more on these below). Interstate 375 runs straight through the northern side of the neighborhood, making it easily accessible from all the nearby key hubs like Clearwater and Tampa, both roughly half an hour away. For fliers, St. Peter-Clearwater International Airport is the closest option, at around a 15-minute drive away, but Tampa International Airport offers more flight options, and it's not that much farther, taking 25 minutes to reach.
Artsy attractions and lively entertainment you shouldn't miss in downtown St. Petersburg
As one of Florida's most diverse cities with inclusive communities and vibrant cultures, St. Petersburg promises a lot of great places to see, and many of its artsy attractions and entertainment options are concentrated near downtown. Start your tour with The Dalí Museum. While this one's located on the downtown St. Pete waterfront, about one mile southeast of Central Avenue, it's one of the city's biggest attractions and, to many, well worth the slight detour. It houses an impressive collection of Salvador Dalí pieces — the most comprehensive outside of Spain. And while the building, made of over a thousand glass pieces, is worth admiring on its own, it's the 2,400 works displayed inside that draw in visitors in flocks. These include paintings, sculptures, photos, books, and more.
From there, it's a 14-minute walk to The James Museum, where you'll see pieces inspired by the American West, its culture, and history. While most of them are paintings, pottery, and jewelry, other creations are displayed as well. Visitors describe the space as one-of-a-kind. Want the opportunity to own some local art? Walk another 0.6 miles to Morean Glass Studio. This is where you'll see the glass artists at work and pick your favorite piece to take home. You can even take a class; the guides and overall experience come highly recommended.
If you're looking for some lively entertainment instead, Jannus Live is your spot. It's an outdoor music venue with a jam-packed schedule. Visitors often compliment the fun shows, great acoustics, and cool ambiance. Walk around the corner, and you'll find American Stage, a theater loved for its comfortable seats, talented actors, and intimate feel. You can pick a show to attend here.
Downtown St. Petersburg is a vibrant, walkable area with a fantastic food scene
Thanks to its many businesses and notable popularity, downtown St. Petersburg is one of the city's liveliest, most vibrant neighborhoods. The food scene is one of its biggest draws, and with this being one of Florida's most walkable areas, you won't struggle exploring all the great restaurants, cafés, and dessert shops. Start your tour at Parkshore Grill. It's one of the most popular places to eat in the city, operating since 1996. Its menu is mostly classic American, including burgers, sautéed shrimp, steak, oysters, and beef Wellington. The latter, in particular, comes highly recommended. Patrons often rave about the ambiance, service, and decent prices for the dining experience you get in return. While walk-ins are accommodated, making a reservation is still a good idea, especially if you're planning to come during peak hours.
Paradeco Coffee Roasters is just a three-minute walk away from the restaurant, and its specialty teas and coffees receive great reviews. The place prides itself on sourcing mainly fair-trade coffee, and its menu includes breakfast staples, like avocado toast, plus lattes, matchas, and cappuccinos. Visitors appreciate the tranquil atmosphere and artsy interior, but most of the compliments go toward the drinks.
If you're still in the mood for something sweet, walk the two minutes to Melt n Dip. While it offers a nice selection of desserts, its specialty remains crêpes and waffles covered in a signature Belgian chocolate. The location boasts thousands of near-perfect reviews on Google, with customers praising the friendly staff and fair prices. Those who are up for a day trip can consider Indian Rocks Beach as their next destination. It's an oceanfront Florida suburb that dazzles with white sand beaches and outdoor adventures.