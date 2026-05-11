5 Flop Songs From The '90s That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist

There are certain things that are essential to a successful road trip. You have to have the right snacks, and lots of them. If you've got kids along, wet wipes and paper towels for spills are a must. However, the most important part of any road trip is the playlist. In decades past, people might have recorded their playlist on cassette tapes, or burned them onto CDs. Now we can create them right on our phones. No matter how you do it, it's an integral part of being on the road for hours.

You can, of course, use songs that are familiar to everyone. The hits were hits for a reason. However, if you really want to have some fun, adding in a few flop songs from the '90s, aka songs that didn't top the charts, can bring back some great memories, and maybe even impress your kids. Remind them that these relics are from the last century, and that the other kids have probably never heard them.

The songs I've picked are ones that I loved back in the '90s, so they're not going to cover the entire spectrum of music from that decade. Hopefully it will inspire you to try these out and add some from your own favorite genre. Whether you're enjoying a well-known and storied route for your road trip, or simply playing it by ear, it's time to sing your heart out as you take the wheel.