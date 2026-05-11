Between Las Vegas And Zion National Park Is An Easily Accessible Mine To Hike And Collect Sparkling Crystals

While Glitter Mountain has been known by locals for decades, with its sparkle drawing attention similar to California's unique Glass Beach, the mine didn't become more widely known until the Internet came along and it appeared on travel blogs. This led to erroneous information being spread that the mine was abandoned, and droves of amateur treasure hunters showed up to chisel at the mine's walls and scoop up crystals by the bucketful. The only problem was that the mine was not abandoned. The owner of the selenite mine claim is Russ Feller, the founder of Feller Stone, a family business Feller has run in Southern Utah since 1980.

Because the mine is located on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), people can generally visit the area at any time. But while the land belongs to the public, the crystals do not. As the mine claim's owner, Feller retains rights to the shiny pieces of gypsum found there, and he periodically mines the claim for crystals that he sells to dealers and distributors. Feller is fine with visitors taking small crystals home with them, but asks that people respect his claim and limit any crystals they collect to pieces they find on the ground that are two inches or smaller.

Feller also requests that visitors do not go in or near the pit, as that can be dangerous. If you'd like to harvest larger quantities of crystals, Feller allows folks to do so for a fee, with payment instructions available on the posted sign at the mine. He also hosts occasional dig events, which allow you access into the pit. You can visit the Feller Stone website for more information.