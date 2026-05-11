Between Las Vegas And Zion National Park Is An Easily Accessible Mine To Hike And Collect Sparkling Crystals
As a Las Vegas local, I've been hearing whispers about a destination out in the desert called "Glitter Mountain" for years. While the name may bring to mind a fairytale land of sparkly rainbows or perhaps a kid's art project gone wrong, Glitter Mountain is neither of those things. It's actually an active mine that you can visit to hunt for tiny, shiny crystals.
While it's also called the Old Gypsum Crystal Mine, nicknames like "Glitter Mountain" or "Sparkle Mountain" have stuck because when the sunlight hits the hills just right, the crystals twinkle in a way that makes the mountain appear as though it's covered in glitter. Over the last decade, Glitter Mountain has become a popular destination for road-tripping tourists, local families with rock-collecting little kids, or anyone who appreciates the simple pleasure of searching for sparkling crystals in the dirt.
The mine is located in Littlefield, Arizona, just across the Arizona border and about a 25-minute drive from St. George, Utah, as well as a two-hour drive from Las Vegas. Discover why Glitter Mountain is a hidden gem (no pun intended) for area residents and those traveling between Las Vegas and Zion National Park.
Hunt for crystals at the Glitter Mountain gypsum mine
While Glitter Mountain has been known by locals for decades, with its sparkle drawing attention similar to California's unique Glass Beach, the mine didn't become more widely known until the Internet came along and it appeared on travel blogs. This led to erroneous information being spread that the mine was abandoned, and droves of amateur treasure hunters showed up to chisel at the mine's walls and scoop up crystals by the bucketful. The only problem was that the mine was not abandoned. The owner of the selenite mine claim is Russ Feller, the founder of Feller Stone, a family business Feller has run in Southern Utah since 1980.
Because the mine is located on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), people can generally visit the area at any time. But while the land belongs to the public, the crystals do not. As the mine claim's owner, Feller retains rights to the shiny pieces of gypsum found there, and he periodically mines the claim for crystals that he sells to dealers and distributors. Feller is fine with visitors taking small crystals home with them, but asks that people respect his claim and limit any crystals they collect to pieces they find on the ground that are two inches or smaller.
Feller also requests that visitors do not go in or near the pit, as that can be dangerous. If you'd like to harvest larger quantities of crystals, Feller allows folks to do so for a fee, with payment instructions available on the posted sign at the mine. He also hosts occasional dig events, which allow you access into the pit. You can visit the Feller Stone website for more information.
Hike to nearby ancient petroglyphs
The crystals you can find at Glitter Mountain are a crystalline gypsum called selenite. Known as "Utah Ice," the transparent and colorless selenite was formed millions of years ago from evaporating ocean water. Its soft surface can get scratched easily, so you'll want to be careful when handling them.
The Glitter Mountain mine is easily accessible for those making the one hour 45 minute drive between Las Vegas and underrated St. George, Southern Utah's largest city. Along the way, you can stop at the Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area, which offers hiking, camping, and river views. While Glitter Mountain serves as more of an exploration destination than a hiking one, you can drive 17 minutes away to the Little Black Mountain Petroglyph Site if you're looking for a trail. This location has an easy, 1.3-mile hike that will take you down a boulder-strewn path where Native Americans etched more than 500 petroglyphs onto rocks over several thousand years.
Glitter Mountain can also make for a unique pit stop for anyone venturing to one of Southern Utah's many state or national parks, like Zion National Park or Bryce Canyon, America's most unique national park. You should note, however, that the last part of the journey to the mine requires that you travel for several miles along a bumpy gravel road. Some reviewers on TripAdvisor recommend having a high-clearance vehicle while others say they navigated the road in a minivan just fine. You may also want to avoid visiting the mine during the summer months, as temperatures in Littlefield, Arizona, can top 100 degrees.