Southern Utah's Largest City Is An Underrated Urban Paradise Surrounded By Striking Red Cliffs
When it comes to Utah, Salt Lake City and its incredible natural landscapes steal the spotlight, but don't sleep on the southern part of the state. Not only is this where you'll find iconic national parks like Zion and Bryce Canyon, but it's also home to an unassuming city that's perfect for both outdoor adventures and urban amenities. Plus, unlike Salt Lake City, it's not nearly as crowded.
Sitting just a few miles north of the Arizona border is St. George, the largest city in southern Utah. With a population hovering around 100,000, it's about half the size of Utah's capital. That gives you more space to stretch out and enjoy its many amenities, including quick access to the striking red cliffs of nearby national parks, plus incredible galleries, restaurants, and museums. St. George even offers a historic downtown district teeming with specialty shops, making it an underrated way to spend your time in Utah.
St. George is a year-round destination. You'll find fewer crowds if you visit in early spring or late fall, while summer will give you warm weather and a tan. Winter is another great time to visit, as you'll benefit from better rates at hotels and fewer fellow travelers (though you'll have to deal with various trail closures). As for getting to St. George? Check out flights to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas just two hours away.
The best shops, restaurants, and attractions in St. George
St. George is more than just a place to rest your head at night after a day filled with outdoor adventures. In fact, the city is home to Utah's first desert conservation garden. Located in the northern part of town, the Red Hills Desert Garden features over 5,000 plants across 5 acres, providing visitors with a wonderful way to see the variety of plant life that flourishes in this harsh desert landscape. There's also a stream meandering through its exhibits, as well as dinosaur tracks created over 200 million years ago.
Town Square Park is a fun spot to hang out, especially if you're traveling with kids. Along with a variety of sculptures and a merry-go-round, the park is right next to the Children's Museum, library, and Judd's Store — an old-fashioned sweet shop selling candy and ice cream. Keep heading north from Judd's Store, and you'll find yourself smack in the heart of St. George's historic downtown. Some of the area's best restaurants are here, including Benja Thai and Sushi, George's Corner Restaurant and Pub, and Angelica's Mexican Grill.
If you want to do a bit of shopping, venture out to the Coyote Gulch Art Village. You'll find plenty of local galleries and shops at this outpost, making it an excellent way to support local creators. For a more traditional shopping experience, check out The Shoppes at Zion or Red Cliffs Mall.
National parks and natural wonders near St. George
St. George is a wonderful city, but it's hard to compete with Utah's natural beauty. When you're done wandering the vibrant streets and enjoying its many amenities, be sure to allow plenty of time to drive out to nearby national and state parks. If you plan on visiting multiple national parks, consider picking up an America the Beautiful Pass — this covers entrance and day-use fees at all National Parks for an entire year.
Bryce Canyon is "America's most unique national park," just two hours from St. George. Here, you'll find a massive collection of hoodoos dotting the terrain, which are unique rock formations uncommon in most other national parks. There are also hikes in the area that'll take you deep into the wilderness if you're looking for an epic adventure.
For something closer to town, check out the iconic river canyon trail of The Narrows in Zion National Park. There are a few different options for hiking through the watery route, including one that lets you camp overnight under the stars. Alternatively, you can drive out to one of Utah's most overlooked state parks to freely roam acres of rolling sand dunes. All of this is just a short drive from St. George, making it the ultimate destination for outdoor fun in southern Utah.