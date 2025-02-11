Southern Utah's Largest City Is An Underrated Urban Paradise Surrounded By Striking Red Cliffs

When it comes to Utah, Salt Lake City and its incredible natural landscapes steal the spotlight, but don't sleep on the southern part of the state. Not only is this where you'll find iconic national parks like Zion and Bryce Canyon, but it's also home to an unassuming city that's perfect for both outdoor adventures and urban amenities. Plus, unlike Salt Lake City, it's not nearly as crowded.

Sitting just a few miles north of the Arizona border is St. George, the largest city in southern Utah. With a population hovering around 100,000, it's about half the size of Utah's capital. That gives you more space to stretch out and enjoy its many amenities, including quick access to the striking red cliffs of nearby national parks, plus incredible galleries, restaurants, and museums. St. George even offers a historic downtown district teeming with specialty shops, making it an underrated way to spend your time in Utah.

St. George is a year-round destination. You'll find fewer crowds if you visit in early spring or late fall, while summer will give you warm weather and a tan. Winter is another great time to visit, as you'll benefit from better rates at hotels and fewer fellow travelers (though you'll have to deal with various trail closures). As for getting to St. George? Check out flights to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas just two hours away.