My Favorite Portland Neighborhood For Riverfront Parks, Eclectic Bars, And Standout Restaurants

Portland's hip, bustling pockets are plentiful, but few are as unique as St. Johns, a neighborhood I lived in for six months when first relocating to the city. It only took me 17 minutes to reach downtown by car, yet this 11-square-mile enclave felt like my personal riverfront escape on the Oregon-Washington state border, lined by the scenic Willamette and Columbia rivers. When I wanted to trade tranquil nature for urban activity, I'd go to Lombard Street, St. Johns' lively downtown strip bustling with bars and restaurants.

If St. Johns sounds like a completely separate city from Portland proper, that's because it once was. According to historical records, the town, founded in the 1850s by James John, was a contending economic powerhouse to the Rose City. St. Johns officially incorporated into Portland in 1915. However, it still maintains its unique, slightly gritty aesthetic with weathered mid-century signage and architectural landmarks at every turn.

By the time I arrived, the neighborhood was a mix of old relics and new, burgeoning businesses that brought quirky Portland charm to the once-separate town. During my stay in the blue-collar-turned-metropolitan neighborhood, I discovered that St. Johns has a little something for everyone. Whether you prefer serene strolls in wooded parks or late hours belting your favorite tunes in karaoke bars, this neighborhood is a must-visit for gaining a true sense of what being a Portlander is really like, from past to present.