Portland, Oregon's 'Living Museum Of Trees' Is A Lush Cathedral Just Minutes From Downtown

Anyone who has visited Portland, Oregon, knows the city is synonymous with craft beer, outdoor adventures, and a certain brand of Portlandia quirkiness you can't find anywhere else. From trendy cafes where you can order the best coffee in all of America to the most beautiful park on the entire West Coast, the Rose City is chock-full of underrated activities and places even locals don't know about. One hidden gem off the tourist path is Hoyt Arboretum, where you don't have to leave the city to experience nature, and admission is free.

Situated less than 10 minutes from downtown, in the Northwest District, the arboretum is part of Washington Park. It's enchantingly referred to as a "living museum" due to the arboretum's purposeful design and collection of over 2,300 unique species of trees (6,000 trees total), ranging from towering coastal redwoods to graceful magnolias. Instead of oil paintings or sculptures, this "museum" boasts three nationally recognized tree collections: the Conifer Collection, the Maple Collection, and the Magnolia Collection. In addition, visitors can enjoy 12 tranquil miles of trails meandering over 190 acres, have a picnic beneath a redwood-surrounded pavilion, take guided tours, and visit the curated gift shop.

Founded in 1928, Hoyt Arboretum provides a much-needed green space and nurtures over 67 species of rare and endangered trees. Educators and scientists conduct research at the park, while the public can take workshops, including "Healing Herbs of the Arboretum" and "Forest Bathing" — check the class list for more info.