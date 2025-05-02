Portland, Oregon's 'Living Museum Of Trees' Is A Lush Cathedral Just Minutes From Downtown
Anyone who has visited Portland, Oregon, knows the city is synonymous with craft beer, outdoor adventures, and a certain brand of Portlandia quirkiness you can't find anywhere else. From trendy cafes where you can order the best coffee in all of America to the most beautiful park on the entire West Coast, the Rose City is chock-full of underrated activities and places even locals don't know about. One hidden gem off the tourist path is Hoyt Arboretum, where you don't have to leave the city to experience nature, and admission is free.
Situated less than 10 minutes from downtown, in the Northwest District, the arboretum is part of Washington Park. It's enchantingly referred to as a "living museum" due to the arboretum's purposeful design and collection of over 2,300 unique species of trees (6,000 trees total), ranging from towering coastal redwoods to graceful magnolias. Instead of oil paintings or sculptures, this "museum" boasts three nationally recognized tree collections: the Conifer Collection, the Maple Collection, and the Magnolia Collection. In addition, visitors can enjoy 12 tranquil miles of trails meandering over 190 acres, have a picnic beneath a redwood-surrounded pavilion, take guided tours, and visit the curated gift shop.
Founded in 1928, Hoyt Arboretum provides a much-needed green space and nurtures over 67 species of rare and endangered trees. Educators and scientists conduct research at the park, while the public can take workshops, including "Healing Herbs of the Arboretum" and "Forest Bathing" — check the class list for more info.
What to see and do at Hoyt Arboretum
Start your visit by popping into the Visitor Center, where you can pick up trail maps (also available here), ask the staff questions, and use the restrooms. For the chance to see the park's greatest hits, try the 1.25-mile, 2-Hour Loop. Marked by a circle on the map, this loop follows several routes, including the Wildwood and Maple Trails. The map can be a little confusing, so ask the volunteers at the Visitor Center to identify the loop for you if you need help. There are also three fully paved trails, ideal for families with strollers.
Don't forget to ask the volunteers about seasonal blooms or places you can't miss in the park. For instance, the Magnolia Trail comes alive with massive, creamy blossoms during summer (usually in June), while early spring (between mid-March and early-April) is the best time to witness cherry blossoms. Bonus tip: If you love cherry blossoms, add a stop at the Portland Japanese Garden. Only a short drive from Hoyt's visitor center via the Washington Park Free Shuttle (track it in real time here), this manicured oasis is considered the best Japanese garden outside of Japan and boasts an impressive Sakura display every spring.
Although Hoyt Arboretum is free to enter, visitors must follow a few rules. Dogs must be on leashes and aren't permitted in sensitive areas. Even though some trees look so climbable, scaling these gentle giants is prohibited to keep the museum healthy. Also, picking plants or foraging is strictly forbidden.