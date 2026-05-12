Consumer Reports Has Named The No. 1 Carry-On Luggage For Overall Satisfaction
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At a time when many major airlines are once again raising their checked luggage fees, it's tempting to skip the bag check and pack everything in a carry-on. Luckily for flyers who are willing to travel light, Consumer Reports recently released updated ratings for carry-on luggage. Drum roll, please: their No. 1 pick for overall satisfaction is the Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner.
How was the luggage assessed? While most of the company's Luggage Ratings were based on surveys of thousands of travelers, the rankings for best carry-on bag were the result of tests conducted by staff at Consumer Reports' headquarters. "In our labs we pulled, dragged, dropped, stretched, stabbed, soaked, and otherwise put 12 spinner bags through the paces," says the website. Each bag's final score was based on a variety of factors, including "carrying and pulling, construction quality, impact resistance, usability, and more."
So how did the first-place suitcase, the smallest bag from Samsonite's Outline Pro line, end up on top? First, a quick overview of the bag's features: it's an expandable hard-shell model (made of polypropylene) with eight spinner wheels, a molded trolley handle, and top and side grips for easy maneuvering into overhead compartments. At 6.4 pounds, it's lightweight, and it has tech-forward details including a built-in TSA lock and a USB port.
Samsonite's Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner takes first place
Given the bag's smart design and user-friendly features, it's not surprising that the Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner performed so well in Consumer Reports' tests. Travelers' overall satisfaction with the bag is echoed in online reviews. The carry-on scored 4.7 out of 5 based on 9,083 reviews on Samsonite's website, with 92% of reviewers reporting they'd recommend the product. "First use was an international trip for 10 days," said one traveler of the bag. "It passed all tests! Highly recommend."
At the moment, the Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner retails for $175.99 on Samsonite's online shop, a 20% savings off the original price. However, Consumer Reports points travelers to a cheaper price at Walmart, where the bag is currently on sale for $158.86 (and Walmart's deal includes free shipping, while Samsonite only offers free shipping on orders of $275 or more).
Whether you're looking for a more budget-friendly carry-on or looking to splurge on a luxurious model with all the bells and whistles, check out this round-up of the best carry-on suitcases in 2025 for every kind of traveler, according to research. If you need strategic help figuring out how to forgo a checked bag, learn how to pack just one carry-on for a weeklong vacation.