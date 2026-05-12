6 New England Wineries That Feel Straight Out Of Italy
Picture yourself on vacation with a glass of red wine in hand among rolling hills studded with vineyards and orchards. No, we're not talking about Tuscany. The underrated wine region of New England in the U.S. is host to a range of wineries that feel like their Italian counterparts — and grow just as delicious grape varieties. All six of New England's states currently boast 120 wine producers with more to come.
The first vineyards in the northeastern U.S. started opening in the 1600s. The climate of New England makes for a fantastic cold-weather growth season similar to the wine regions of Friuli- Venezia Giulia and Piedmont in northern Italy. Today, New England's wine region serves award-winning pours in world-renowned vineyards everywhere from Newport, Rhode Island to the Connecticut Wine Trail. The maritime climate and salt-kissed landscape is perfect for more hearty varieties like Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, but the region as a whole grows a large assortment of grapes.
Tourists can visit the wineries of New England year-round, but the best time to go for vintage bottles and crisp weather is in the fall months of September and October, when the harvest season is turning around. Autumn is a fantastic time to visit the region in general, especially when leaf-peeping season is in full swing. Below are some of the best wineries in New England that feel like a trip to Italy, no flight to Europe required.
Domaine La Garagista: Bethel, Vermont
The Domaine La Garagista's tasting rooms feel like a step back in time — or maybe just to the old country. The rolling hills of the region are reminiscent of Piedmont, as the tasting experiences which include everything from apero in a wine cave to leisurely dinners. The vintages rotate with the seasons, but some of the best include the 2023 What There Was, which is similar to the barely-sparkling Chardonnays found in Trentino Alto-Adige, and the 2021 The Teeth of Artemis, a medium-bodied red that tastes like those grown in Montepulciano.
Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery: Westport, Massachusetts
Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery has been open since 1986 and is known for growing incredibly balanced grape varieties and hosting exciting events, such as its sunset music series. Its wine-growing methods are straight out of the Italian winemaker's handbook. The vineyard's flagship sparkling is a brut Cuvee reminiscent of the bubbly varieties of Italy's Veneto region. Much like the coastal palate of Eastern Italy, the Cuvee pairs well with New England's Atlantic delicacies like fresh oysters and steamed mussels.
Rosabianca Vineyards: Northford, Connecticut
If the enchanting images of rolling hills lined with grape vines don't convince you of Rosabianca Vineyards' Italian vibes, let its visitors do the trick. According to one Google reviewer, this vineyard is "So much fun and made my wife and I feel we were back in Italy. The vino is excellent, especially the Aromella!" The rustic Italian winery has a selection of flagship wines, but one of the best is the Estate Chico D'Oro. The Seyval Blanc grape variety behind the wine is similar to crisp whites found in the hills of Lombardy.
Zorvino Vineyards: Sandown, New Hampshire
Zorvino is a sun-drenched estate with stunning Italian-style gardens beside its rolling vineyards. The space is so beautiful, it is even offered as a wedding venue for couples looking for an Italian vineyard-style wedding. Sip on its flagship Pinot Grigio underneath the umbrella-clad patio to be transported to the gradient hills of Trentino Alto Adige in northern Italy. Zorvino also offers a gorgeous dinner series in its greenhouse with an Italian-focused food selection. The current menu features Italian favorites like gnudi and pork with polenta.
Vista of Maine Vineyard & Cidery: Greene, Maine
Up in the north country lies Vista of Maine, a quiet retreat 40 minutes outside Augusta, Maine's lively capital city, with sprawling views and delicious cold-air vintages. Its tasting room offers a variety of Ricker Hill wines which are unique and fruity, yet crafted with the art of classic winemaking in mind. One of its best is the fruity and sweet white blend which is similar in profile to a Moscato grown in Asti, Piedmont. Enjoy a glass in an Adirondack chair overlooking the rolling hills of Maine.
Greenvale Vineyards: Portsmouth, Rhode Island
Greenvale is a rolling vineyard in Rhode Island, Providence that cascades into the Sakkonet River. Established in 1863, this winery has been perfecting its craft for generations and is especially proud of its Chardonnay. The dry, bright wine is reminiscent of a Tuscan vintage. Cabernet Franc is another notable wine with a medium-bodied, Bordeaux style profile, similar to a Supertuscan or Friulian wine. Both can be enjoyed in a tasting room with outdoor seating and panoramic river views. Providence also offers visitors rides of Venetian-style gondolas if you want more Italian vibes.