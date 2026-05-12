6 New England Wineries That Feel Straight Out Of Italy

Picture yourself on vacation with a glass of red wine in hand among rolling hills studded with vineyards and orchards. No, we're not talking about Tuscany. The underrated wine region of New England in the U.S. is host to a range of wineries that feel like their Italian counterparts — and grow just as delicious grape varieties. All six of New England's states currently boast 120 wine producers with more to come.

The first vineyards in the northeastern U.S. started opening in the 1600s. The climate of New England makes for a fantastic cold-weather growth season similar to the wine regions of Friuli- Venezia Giulia and Piedmont in northern Italy. Today, New England's wine region serves award-winning pours in world-renowned vineyards everywhere from Newport, Rhode Island to the Connecticut Wine Trail. The maritime climate and salt-kissed landscape is perfect for more hearty varieties like Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, but the region as a whole grows a large assortment of grapes.

Tourists can visit the wineries of New England year-round, but the best time to go for vintage bottles and crisp weather is in the fall months of September and October, when the harvest season is turning around. Autumn is a fantastic time to visit the region in general, especially when leaf-peeping season is in full swing. Below are some of the best wineries in New England that feel like a trip to Italy, no flight to Europe required.