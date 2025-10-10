Rhode Island's Chic And Unique River Gondola Offers A Taste Of Italy Right In New England

How extravagant you want to feel is up to you when you book a tour with La Gondola. The Viaggio dei Sogni (dream trip) starts at $89 for two passengers and comes with an ice bucket, glasses, and a bottle opener. You're allowed to BYOB, but Prosecco pairs well with snacks like the Italian wine biscuits that are included. As you cruise, sip, and nibble, your gondolier points out key Providence sights and also sings a song or two in Italian (requests welcome).

If you love music, book the Viaggio da Rapsodia (rhapsody journey) tour. Starting at $139 for two people, you'll get everything included in the Viaggio dei Sogni, plus your choice of a mandolin, guitar, violin, accordion, or saxophone musician. They'll play as you pass by historical landmarks, public parks, and under bridges, making it a unique date for a couple or a small gathering of friends. One boat can hold up to six people, and if you divide $299 by that, the price is reasonable.

La Gondola also offers the Viaggio di Fantasme (ghost trip) tour, a spooky ride in October that's perfect for ghost-story lovers. Get ready to clutch each other while getting told spooky tales about Providence's riverwalk, a 2.4-mile stretch of waterfront mainstays that date back to the late 1800s. Blankets and umbrellas are provided, and if weather dictates, you may want change your BYOB to flasks of hot tea or apple cider. Whatever tour you choose with La Gondola, you'll be glad you skipped the tourist traps in Italy and came to Providence instead. La Gondola tours are popular, and although it's possible to do walk-ins if a gondola is available, it's best to make a reservation.