New England's Maritime Wine Region Near Boston Serves Award-Winning Pours Along Salt-Kissed Shores
When you think of hotbeds for vineyards and wine production in the United States, New England doesn't immediately come to mind. Many are familiar with Napa Valley, California's place in the wine community, or possibly New York's Finger Lakes, which offers an array of wineries in one of the state's prettiest regions. While the maritime climates in places near Boston and Providence are less equipped to preserve and grow grapes, there are pockets of New England that are defying expectations of where great wine can be produced.
Though the harsh winters and dodging of crop-killing frosts present constant worry for New England vineyards, there's a growing number of wine producers and award-winning varietals that are putting the region's wine on the map. The shoreline states of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts are home to close to 100 wineries, and many of the local favorites make for a coastline wine tour that is hard to duplicate in beauty and scenery. On the northern periphery, the North Shore has more than its fair share of great vineyards and wineries to explore, and it's all less than an hour's drive from Boston.
It takes a certain amount of patience and courage to operate a vineyard on the shores of New England, where warm Gulf Stream waters are your friend and the chance of frost is your worst enemy. Though winery owners admit that they can't do what the world-class vineyards of Napa Valley can, they take pride in the creativity needed for winemaking in the region.
Massachusetts' North Shore wineries and vineyards
The Bay State has a rising reputation for its wineries, which are primarily on Cape Cod and in the western and northern parts of the state. But there are also some interesting spots that are even more accessible, located north of Boston on the state's North Shore. The margins on the North Shore between a damaging frost and a successful growth are narrow, but Massachusetts' climate can also be conducive for more traditional varietals. Grapes like Chardonnay, riesling, and pinot noir help create the whites and reds that wine lovers know and love.
North Shore destinations like Marble Ridge Winery in North Andover are on the way to beaches, which makes for a great day trip exploring the history of the area. Less than an hour north of Boston in the small beach town of Ipswich, with its scenic sand dunes and famous clams, lies Russell Orchards. It's known for using a variety of unique flavors in its wines thanks to seasonal fruits like plums, cherries, and apples. But the spot has more, attracting visitors with cider, baked goods, and a farm store. A little farther west, Nashoba Valley Winery in Bolton is a family-owned orchard, winery, and restaurant set on a beautiful 52-acre property. And, heading north to Haverhill, the Willow Springs Vineyard is also worth checking out, with a 4.9-star rating on Google and a beautiful setting that's a popular wedding venue.
All this goes to prove that with a little exploring, you can find nearly anything in this region. If you're looking for more inspiration, check out the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources' Craft Beverage App to discover wineries, cideries, distilleries, and breweries along your route.
Touring the winery hotspots along New England's coast
Not to be left out of the conversation, southern New England has a wine scene of its own, and many of the destinations here are less than two hours south of Boston. Across four different counties of Rhode Island, there are 11 unique wineries that allow you to see Ocean State landmarks along the way, like Newport, a U.S. coastal town with undeniable French vibes.
Though it's the smallest state in the union, it has an impressive wine history. Wine making here dates back to King Charles II in the 17th century, but it wasn't until 1975 that the first winery was established at Sakonnet Vineyard. This pillar of the wine community in the underrated town of Little Compton offers award-winning varietals at their tasting room on a 160-acre Farm Coast property.
A bit farther west, Connecticut's wine scene is also thriving. The Connecticut Wine Trail boasts 24 of the state's 50 wineries along one route for touring and a cool climate that mimics the Finger Lakes, where wineries grow on bedrock and soil that make near-ideal growing conditions. Whatever direction a New England coastal trip takes, you won't have to venture as far as you think for a unique winery experience.