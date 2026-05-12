This Popular Midwest Highway Is Temporarily Closing In 2026, Leaving Drivers With Fewer Options

Interstate 70 isn't any old highway; it's the fifth-longest interstate in the United States, stretching 2,153 miles between Maryland and Utah. The route connects a dozen major cities, including Denver, St. Louis, and Baltimore. Near the midpoint of this cross-country route is Topeka, the capital of Kansas and home to about 125,000 residents. Running directly through the city, I-70 serves as a key route for both local traffic and cross-country travelers — and that will soon become a problem.

Just north of downtown Topeka stands the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, an elevated highway that curves around the city. Since its completion in the late 1950s, the viaduct's structure has gradually decayed. Meanwhile, the two-lane motorway requires more lanes to support rush-hour traffic. The solution: reconfigure the viaduct and rebuild a large segment of it from scratch. The new alignment will stand slightly north of the current roadway, and it will support six lanes of traffic.

This is no small undertaking; the new viaduct is expected to open in the winter of 2026, and the full cost is projected to be $239 million. The viaduct will be closed entirely in the summer, and drivers will have to take detours around construction for several months. If you're planning a road trip through the underrated flyover state of Kansas, you should expect delays through Topeka, possibly through the end of the year.