This Is The Best Restaurant In Any Disney Park For 2026 (And It's Not In EPCOT)
Right at the base of Disney World's Expedition Everest attraction in Orlando, Florida, is a colorful Nepalese-style restaurant set in the fictional kampong (rural village) of Anandapur. Styled like a local merchant's rustic home-turned-hotel for Himalayan adventure travelers, Yak & Yeti features special wares, artifacts, and furnishings from all over Asia. The menu is just as eclectic, taking diners on a culinary journey across the continent. It serves up a variety of Pan-Asian delights, from the crispy and shareable kimchi calamari to the flavorful dragon roll bowl.
And the reviews are in: Yak & Yeti is the best restaurant in any Disney park for 2026, according to USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. Surprisingly, this spot isn't in EPCOT (which has a whopping 60-plus dining options as of this writing). Instead, you'll find this ode to Asian fusion cuisine in Animal Kingdom, the largest of Disney World's four parks by far at a sprawling 580 acres. Since 2022, Yak & Yeti has ranked among the top five in USA Today's list of "Best Theme Park Restaurants" every year, most recently coming in at No. 4 in 2026. This year, it was one of only two Disney theme park restaurants to make the list. Be Our Guest, a palatial dining spot based on "Beauty and the Beast" and delivering French-inspired cuisine within Disney World's Magic Kingdom park, came in at No. 10.
Yak & Yeti consists of a sit-down dining area, a full-service bar, a beverage stand and casual outdoor lounge, a themed souvenir shop, and a quick-service restaurant. By using the My Disney Experience mobile app to make an advance reservation at the latter, there's simply no need to wait in line at Disney World for your meals.
What guests are saying about Yak & Yeti
Previous Yak & Yeti diners have praised its unique theming and atmosphere. Disney Tourist Blog concluded that it was "a hidden gem, if it's possible for [a] restaurant to hide in plain sight. ... we'd recommend dining at Yak & Yeti on the basis of the themed design and decor alone." On Tripadvisor, another former customer called their visit a "great immersive dining experience," adding that the "decor is filled with beautiful relics that make it advisable to walk through the whole space before you leave."
Reviewers also agree that the portion sizes are decent, the quality is high, and the service is excellent. As Gluten Free & Dairy Free at WDW shared, "I was pleasantly surprised with my meal at the Yak & Yeti. The food was delicious, the portions large, and the chef accommodating." Similarly, the bloggers behind Disney Kinda Life wrote, "Yak & Yeti remains a culinary gem in the heart of Disney's Animal Kingdom. Whether it's the vibrant atmosphere, the attentive service, or the sumptuous array of Asian-inspired dishes, this restaurant consistently delivers an experience that beckons for repeat visits."
However, some prior visitors have noted that certain dishes are heavily salted, which overpowers other flavors. On Reddit, one commenter also explained that those accustomed to outstanding Asian cuisine at home may not be especially impressed by the offerings. In another thread, several users shared that they had problems making a reservation using both the website and the mobile app. (One suggested solution was to sign up for the Landry's Select Club rewards program, which gives members priority seating without a reservation.) So, while overall opinions of this restaurant remain overwhelmingly positive, keep these issues in mind if you're planning to visit Yak & Yeti during your next Disney World adventure.
What to know about Yak & Yeti's menu and more
It's best to enter Yak & Yeti with a group or an enormous appetite, as you'll likely want to order multiple menu items, like the classic steamed or pan-seared pork pot stickers and the crispy firecracker shrimp in sriracha aioli. Shareable platters include fried wontons in tasty crab Rangoon dip and the crowd-pleasing ahi tuna nachos with sweet soy glaze. Try one of the specialties, which run the gamut of Asian gastronomy, from the Hong Kong-style Cantonese pork belly bowl to the herb-rich chicken tikka masala, a signature South Asian dish. And make sure to save room for dessert — the sweet wontons, filled with cream cheese and drizzled with honey vanilla, come highly recommended.
The restaurant is open for lunch between 10:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., while dinner is from 4:45 p.m. While walk-ups are accepted, it's better to make an advance reservation, which can be done up to an hour before closing. Currently, lunch and dinner entrées are priced between $15 and $35, and a variety of dietary needs can be accommodated, including vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free. Currently, Yak & Yeti has a 4.3 rating based on more than 3,500 Tripadvisor reviews and 4.1 stars from over 1,500 Yelp reviews.
If you're staying at the Most Magical Place on Earth for a few days, you'll have ample time to enjoy additional eateries. Try some of the best less-crowded restaurants at Disney World, like Satu'li Canteen, located in Pandora — The World of Avatar (also in Animal Kingdom), and Spice Road Table, where you'll find Mediterranean fare with waterfront vistas. But when you're planning out your stay and choosing dining options, ensure that you employ the 3-2-1 strategy to avoid burnout at Disney.