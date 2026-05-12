This Is The Best Restaurant In Any Disney Park For 2026 (And It's Not In EPCOT)

Right at the base of Disney World's Expedition Everest attraction in Orlando, Florida, is a colorful Nepalese-style restaurant set in the fictional kampong (rural village) of Anandapur. Styled like a local merchant's rustic home-turned-hotel for Himalayan adventure travelers, Yak & Yeti features special wares, artifacts, and furnishings from all over Asia. The menu is just as eclectic, taking diners on a culinary journey across the continent. It serves up a variety of Pan-Asian delights, from the crispy and shareable kimchi calamari to the flavorful dragon roll bowl.

And the reviews are in: Yak & Yeti is the best restaurant in any Disney park for 2026, according to USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. Surprisingly, this spot isn't in EPCOT (which has a whopping 60-plus dining options as of this writing). Instead, you'll find this ode to Asian fusion cuisine in Animal Kingdom, the largest of Disney World's four parks by far at a sprawling 580 acres. Since 2022, Yak & Yeti has ranked among the top five in USA Today's list of "Best Theme Park Restaurants" every year, most recently coming in at No. 4 in 2026. This year, it was one of only two Disney theme park restaurants to make the list. Be Our Guest, a palatial dining spot based on "Beauty and the Beast" and delivering French-inspired cuisine within Disney World's Magic Kingdom park, came in at No. 10.

Yak & Yeti consists of a sit-down dining area, a full-service bar, a beverage stand and casual outdoor lounge, a themed souvenir shop, and a quick-service restaurant. By using the My Disney Experience mobile app to make an advance reservation at the latter, there's simply no need to wait in line at Disney World for your meals.