Why There's Simply No Need To Wait In Line At Disney World's Quick-Service Restaurants
A Walt Disney World vacation can be one of the most magical experiences you'll ever have. The massive entertainment complex is located in Orlando, one of Florida's most diverse cities with inclusive communities and vibrant cultures, and it covers around 25,000 acres in total. Across its four theme parks and two water parks, you'll find immersive thrill rides, animal encounters, character meet-and-greets, and world-class shows like Cirque du Soleil, making it the perfect place to create lifelong memories and have family-friendly fun. However, the wait times for everything from attractions to dining can make your trip somewhat less magical. And unless you're willing to purchase Lightning Lane passes or sell a kidney to afford the exorbitantly priced Disney World VIP tour (which may not be worth it), queuing for rides will be part and parcel of your park experience. But there's actually a way to avoid waiting in line at restaurants that won't cost you a fortune (or anything at all): mobile ordering at Disney World's quick-service restaurants.
Through your phone, you can easily choose and order your items, which will be prepared and ready for you at the selected arrival time. To take advantage of this service, you'll need the My Disney Experience mobile app downloaded on your phone. The app is compatible with both Android and Apple products but is only available in the U.S. It currently has a 4.7-star rating (based on 2.9 million reviews) in the App Store for iPhone or iPad, and the same rating on Google Play (which has about 160,000 reviews).
Beyond mobile ordering, the app offers a wide range of services to parkgoers. The AI-powered Disney Genie can create a personalized itinerary, you'll find accurate wait times for rides and schedules for shows, and there are directions to nearby attractions through the GPS-enabled map, among other features.
How in-app mobile ordering works
Once in the app, select "Order Food" and scroll through the available establishments and their menus. Choose your desired restaurant, order any food and beverage items you want, make any additional customizations, and pick an arrival time. You'll need to pay in advance, but there are a variety of accepted payment options, including Apple Pay, debit or credit card, and Disney dining plans. After placing your order, ensure that you arrive at the location on time, and click "I'm Here." The kitchen will prep your food, and once it's ready, you'll get an in-app notification. Collect your order from the designated pick-up counter, and enjoy your freshly prepared meal.
On both the app and the website, you're able to filter restaurants to find those that allow for mobile ordering. As of this writing, the service is available at over 60 participating locations across all parks. You'll find a large variety of places to choose from, serving everything from simple baked goods and coffee to classic cheeseburgers and hearty rice bowls. If you're craving New England-inspired dishes like lobster rolls, glazed salmon, and beer-battered fish, check out the offerings at Columbia Harbour House. This seafarer-themed spot in Magic Kingdom Park's Liberty Square is one of the best, less-crowded restaurants at Disney World Orlando.
All in all, mobile ordering at quick-service restaurants is an easy and convenient way to maximize your hours in the park. Not using this app to pre-order your food is one of the common mistakes first-timers make when going to Disney World. When you're planning your next Disney-cation, ensure that you have the app ready to go so that you can spend more of your day on rides and less time waiting in lines.