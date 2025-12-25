5 Of The Best Less-Crowded Restaurants At Disney World Orlando, According To Reviews

To say a lot goes into planning a Disney World vacation is an understatement. From all the hidden costs people forget to factor in to avoiding the most expensive times for tourists, the logistics are enough to make your head spin. Plus, when it comes to dining, Disney is not a small world after all. With more than 200 places to eat (including options for quick service, table service, and character dining), this magical destination presents an important question: To meal plan or not to meal plan?

For the most sought-after dining experiences like Be Our Guest and Cinderella's Royal Table, advance dining reservations (known as ADRs in Disney speak) are a must and frequently fill up 60 days in advance. The good news is you don't have to plan all of your meals months ahead of time to eat well without a wait. To determine the places that fit the bill, we combed through dozens of reviews from the most widely regarded unofficial Disney experts, including Disney Tourist Blog, AllEars, Disney Food Blog (DFB), and Theme Park Hipster, to share five Disney dining options that dish out the delicious without the crowds.