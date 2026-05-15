Between Toledo And Cleveland Is Ohio's Friendly City With A Winery, Local Shops, And A Museum

When it comes to planning a vacation, Ohio isn't usually at the top of anyone's list. Still, for travelers who enjoy off-the-beaten-path adventures, the Buckeye State certainly offers plenty of hidden gems, whether it's refreshing wilderness landscapes or quaint villages steeped in history. If residents who are welcoming to tourists are also an important factor when picking your travel destination, then consider a trip to Clyde, a countryside community with "good eats and friendly locals," according to the city's official website. Combined with idyllic farmland scenery and a vibrant downtown, Clyde is the perfect choice for an escape from the busy city.

Spread across the wide, forested farmlands not far from the shores of Lake Erie, Clyde's origins date back to the early 19th century. A stroll through Clyde's quiet streets reveals the lingering echoes of the town's heyday as an industrial hub for automobile production and electric power. Shady trees stand between rows of Victorian-era brick buildings, which entice tourists to wander around and explore the boutiques and eateries. Of course, Clyde's friendly community makes a trip here all the more pleasant. "Everyone is so nice and helpful everywhere you visit in this small town," says a local review on Niche, the city ranking website.

Sightseers can spend the day immersed in the exhibits of local artifacts at the Clyde Museum downtown, or snap photos in front of the clapboard facade of the General McPherson House, an elegant cottage once belonging to a Brigadier General in the Union Army during the Civil War. Meanwhile, foodies can put their feet up and enjoy tasty sips amidst sprawling green lawns at the Copper Whale Winery just outside town. If you're in Toledo, you can drive to Clyde in just under an hour, while locals in Cleveland are about 80 minutes away.