Between Toledo And Cleveland Is Ohio's Friendly City With A Winery, Local Shops, And A Museum
When it comes to planning a vacation, Ohio isn't usually at the top of anyone's list. Still, for travelers who enjoy off-the-beaten-path adventures, the Buckeye State certainly offers plenty of hidden gems, whether it's refreshing wilderness landscapes or quaint villages steeped in history. If residents who are welcoming to tourists are also an important factor when picking your travel destination, then consider a trip to Clyde, a countryside community with "good eats and friendly locals," according to the city's official website. Combined with idyllic farmland scenery and a vibrant downtown, Clyde is the perfect choice for an escape from the busy city.
Spread across the wide, forested farmlands not far from the shores of Lake Erie, Clyde's origins date back to the early 19th century. A stroll through Clyde's quiet streets reveals the lingering echoes of the town's heyday as an industrial hub for automobile production and electric power. Shady trees stand between rows of Victorian-era brick buildings, which entice tourists to wander around and explore the boutiques and eateries. Of course, Clyde's friendly community makes a trip here all the more pleasant. "Everyone is so nice and helpful everywhere you visit in this small town," says a local review on Niche, the city ranking website.
Sightseers can spend the day immersed in the exhibits of local artifacts at the Clyde Museum downtown, or snap photos in front of the clapboard facade of the General McPherson House, an elegant cottage once belonging to a Brigadier General in the Union Army during the Civil War. Meanwhile, foodies can put their feet up and enjoy tasty sips amidst sprawling green lawns at the Copper Whale Winery just outside town. If you're in Toledo, you can drive to Clyde in just under an hour, while locals in Cleveland are about 80 minutes away.
Browse local shops and relax at the winery in Clyde, Ohio
The quaint brick storefronts crowding Clyde's main street will no doubt be a welcome distraction for shoppers. Right on the corner is Sandco's Sweeties, where the shelves are piled high with all kinds of sugary treats, while just a short walk away is Hat Trick Records. Appreciators of old-school music can wander through the displays of vinyl records and even audio cassettes to find albums across all genres, whether it's Prince, Tom Jones, Guns N' Roses, or The Beastie Boys. Previous visitors have also mentioned the friendly employees and welcoming atmosphere.
Meanwhile, bargain-hunters can continue along Main Street and turn the corner to stop at Antiques in Clyde. Though the premises look small, the shop is packed with vintage pieces and a wide selection of pottery, tableware, and decorative figurines. For more kitschy souvenirs, head to Rookie's Den to find all kinds of collectible playing cards.
If you're just in the mood for a relaxing afternoon, make your way to the Copper Whale Winery. Step into a rustic barn set amidst sprawling green fields where you can enjoy flavorful varietals paired with great entertainment. There are plenty of beers on tap and even sangria if wine doesn't float your boat. Find a seat indoors for a cozy pub vibe, or head outside where picnic tables surrounded by trees offer relaxing views of the countryside landscape. There's even an oversized chessboard for anyone who feels like challenging themselves to a game. A food truck also offers tasty snacks to pair with each sip. Live bands fill the air with music, while stand-up comedy skits bring laughter to the relaxed atmosphere. For more small-town Ohio adventures, just 10 minutes away by car is Bellevue, a friendly city with family fun.
Explore the local museum and historic sites around Clyde, Ohio
Sightseers will also find excitement in downtown Clyde. Step back in time at the Clyde Museum, where the exhibits "[paint] a beautiful picture of the town's history," according to a previous visitor. Displays range from vintage cars and Civil War-era weapons to memorabilia from the pioneer days and indigenous artifacts. The museum itself is tucked within the town's old episcopal church, with the clapboard facade and angular spire creating a scenic backdrop for photos. Pick up more fun souvenirs like magnets and mugs at the museum gift shop. Concert evenings hosted on the museum's grassy front lawns are perfect for relaxing with live music and good grub.
For more cultural landmarks, just a 20-minute drive away is the Historic Mull Covered Bridge, which dates to the 1850s. With a bright red facade, a white roof, and leafy trees all around, a visit to the bridge feels like traveling back to a bygone era. You can even set foot inside the bridge for a glimpse at the intricate truss beams. From there, drive about 10 minutes to stop by the Historic Tindall Bridge, a pastel-hued metal truss straddling the Sandusky River. Follow the narrow grassy trail leading beneath the bridge down to the riverbank to enjoy peaceful views of the surrounding woodlands.
A handful of accommodation options around town means travelers can extend their stay. Book a room at the Red Roof Inn, or head to Buckeye Acres for a countryside camping experience. There's even a swimming pool where campers can relax after the day's adventures. Sightseers can find more excitement over in Poland, a charming Ohio village blending presidential history with hikes and waterfalls, or head to Chardon for charming downtown strolls in Ohio's "Maple Syrup Capital."