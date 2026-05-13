Maine's Serene Lake In The Oxford Hills Is An Underrated Gem For Fishing, Outdoor Fun, And Peaceful Vibes

Maine is known for its tranquil lake havens with glassy water, and Lake Pennesseewassee is a prime example of the state's famous waterways. It's a prime location for avid fishing hobbyists, or for anyone looking to give it a go for the first time. The scenic lake is well known for its diverse fish population and clear weather conditions: a winning combination that makes it highly regarded locally as a top-tier fishing hotspot. Here, you're likely to catch rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, salmon, burbot, and other species.

If your idea of a great day spent casting a line involves — to paraphrase Otis Redding — sitting on the dock of the lake, then head to the Town of Norway fishing dock. This centrally-located dock has ample parking, plenty of space to set yourself up to go fishing, and gorgeous views of the lake and surrounding wildlife (you may even see some ducks). However, there's no boat ramp here, so if you'd prefer to be out on the water to fish, you'll need to depart from the boat launch at nearby Lake Pennesseewassee Park. Don't have a boat of your own? Fear not: You can rent a 20-foot pontoon boat from Mountain Mobile, either by the day or for the length of your trip (just be aware that the minimum age for renting a boat here is 25). Pack a picnic and some drinks and enjoy a peaceful time fishing on the lake from the comfort of a boat without the hassle of lugging one around.