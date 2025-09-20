Maine's Wildly Underrated Town Near Bar Harbor Bursts With Coastal Fall Foliage Views, Trails, And Blueberries
Maine is often reduced to a postcard of lobster traps and rugged shorelines, but there's more to the state than that. Along the Downeast coast, north and east of Maine's affordable vacation destination Bar Harbor, lies Milbridge — a small town that encapsulates the spirit of the state's coast with wild blueberries, beautiful hiking trails, and stunning fall foliage. Known as the starting point of the Bold Coast National Scenic Byway, Milbridge invites travelers to slow down, take in the dramatic coastal views, and discover a quieter side of the state.
Reaching this corner of the state can be part of the adventure. From Boston (one of the greenest cities in the world), the drive takes roughly five or six hours, carrying visitors from bustling cityscapes through New Hampshire into Maine before easing onto scenic U.S. Highway 1. Those preferring air travel can land at Bangor Airport, but it's still 1.5 hours away from Milbridge by car.
In autumn, the area unfolds in vivid color during the second week of October. This is when blueberry barrens turn scarlet and woodlands blaze with reds, oranges, and golds. Whether wandering local trails or venturing further along the coast, Milbridge offers a chance to witness Maine's seasonal beauty.
Milbridge trails and fall foliage
Most visitors to Milbridge will be passing through on the Bold Coast Scenic Byway, a scenic road trip that includes several secluded harbors and seaside villages. From the town, the Byway continues downeast to the Canadian border at Calais. It's actually just one of several scenic routes you can drive through the area, including visiting the Schoodic Peninsula, a quieter corner of Acadia National Park that's only 20 miles from Milbridge. Any of these drives will provide great leaf peeping during the peak colors.
Milbridge rewards travelers who appreciate the slower rhythms of nature. Within walking distance of downtown, the Milbridge Commons Wellness Park sets the tone with sweeping Narraguagus Bay vistas, an accessible 975-foot trail loop, and creative features that encourage community and outdoor engagement. The path, built with a gravel base and stone dust, accommodates strollers and wheelchairs while guiding visitors past edible gardens, pollinator habitats, and playful spaces for children. Visitors will also find public art, from a granite bench overlooking the water to a featured installation along the Maine Sculpture Trail. In summer, visitors can even pick vegetables from the 18,000-square-foot garden.
For a wilder experience, several sections of the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge are just a short drive away. One hiker described it on Tripadvisor: "This was a beautiful little hike! Off the beaten path and not crowded. It was an easy hike despite some rocky terrain and exposed roots." Well-kept trails like Birch Point that pass through mixed forest before meeting the shoreline. The reward is a distant view of the Petit Manan lighthouse and the chance to spot seabirds in a quiet setting.
Blueberries and eats in Milbridge
Just like Hammonton, the small New Jersey town filled with wineries and sweet eats, Milbridge takes blueberries very seriously. The fruit, hardy enough to endure harsh winters under snow and vibrant enough to paint the hills crimson in October, continues to shape Milbridge's economy and community traditions. Wyman's, a family-run company for more than a century, has transformed Milbridge's wild blueberries into a global export. For visitors, the season offers opportunities to taste and pick blueberries at community gardens or even along the area's hiking trails.
Dining in Milbridge carries this sense of place onto the plate. At Chipman's Wharf, seafood pies and lobster rolls are best enjoyed at outdoor picnic tables overlooking the water. The Milbridge House Restaurant, open for breakfast and lunch, has earned loyal praise for its haddock sandwiches, crispy onion rings, and blueberry pancakes served with rich syrup. Visitors can also find bakery traditions and local artistry at Candy-Lane. Here, they offer everything from cookies filled with house-made jam to savory lasagnas — all while displaying handmade goods from regional craftspeople. Together, these choices give visitors a snapshot of how Milbridge balances coastal flavors and homestyle cooking.
Lodging options reflect a balance of comfort and simplicity. The Red Barn Motel features comfortable rooms, some of which are waterfront, with modern touches such as flat-screen TVs and mini fridges. On the other hand, there are several great vacation rentals found on sites like Airbnb or VRBO. One is the Maine Woods Retreat, which offers a renovated shoreline property with a more private, nature-focused stay.