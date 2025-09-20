Maine's Wildly Underrated Town Near Bar Harbor Bursts With Coastal Fall Foliage Views, Trails, And Blueberries

Maine is often reduced to a postcard of lobster traps and rugged shorelines, but there's more to the state than that. Along the Downeast coast, north and east of Maine's affordable vacation destination Bar Harbor, lies Milbridge — a small town that encapsulates the spirit of the state's coast with wild blueberries, beautiful hiking trails, and stunning fall foliage. Known as the starting point of the Bold Coast National Scenic Byway, Milbridge invites travelers to slow down, take in the dramatic coastal views, and discover a quieter side of the state.

Reaching this corner of the state can be part of the adventure. From Boston (one of the greenest cities in the world), the drive takes roughly five or six hours, carrying visitors from bustling cityscapes through New Hampshire into Maine before easing onto scenic U.S. Highway 1. Those preferring air travel can land at Bangor Airport, but it's still 1.5 hours away from Milbridge by car.

In autumn, the area unfolds in vivid color during the second week of October. This is when blueberry barrens turn scarlet and woodlands blaze with reds, oranges, and golds. Whether wandering local trails or venturing further along the coast, Milbridge offers a chance to witness Maine's seasonal beauty.