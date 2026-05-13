This Rugged, Uncrowded Peninsula With Volcanos And A Glacier Is 'Iceland In Miniature'
The Nordic island nation of Iceland is an otherworldly European vacation destination known as the land of fire and ice. Many visitors choose to road trip across the island during their stay, but if you want a one-stop shop to see "Iceland in Miniature," look no further than the Snaefellsnes peninsula. The uncrowded peninsula received its nickname due to its impressive combination of volcanoes, mineral springs, waterfalls, rugged coastline, a glacier, and small town charm — all of which characterize the nation.
Iceland has been growing in popularity over the years — the island saw 2.3 million visitors in 2024. Most tourists flock to popular destinations like the urban hub of Reykjavik, the influencer-studded Blue Lagoon, and the trio of stunning destinations known as the 'Golden Circle.' However, less than half of the island's tourists make it to Iceland's West Coast and the Snaefellsnes peninsula. Visitors to this side of the island are welcomed by unspoiled trails and roads, as well as some of the most stunning spots in Iceland — all to themselves.
The most popular way to get around Iceland is by car, so reserve one at Keflavík International Airport (KEF), the largest commercial airport on the island and a major layover stop between North America and Europe. From the airport, travelers can drive two-and-a-half hours to reach Snaefellsnes. It's just under a two-hour trip from Reykjavík — making it a possible daytrip from the capital. The drive is part of the fun, with mountain views and coastal lookouts along the way.
Exploring the Volcanoes and Glacier of Snaefellsnes
The key site in Snaefellsnes is Snæfellsjökull National Park, which is named after the park's dormant volcano and glacier — Snæfellsjökull. The glacier capping the stratovolcano is over 700,000 years old and famously inspired Jule Verne's sci-fi novel, "A Journey to the Center to the Earth." If you want to see the glacier up close, the uncrowded yet challenging 6.9 mile Snæfellsjökull Glacier trail is an excellent way to summit the 4,700-foot volcanic peak without tripping over hordes of other hikers.
Another popular site for dormant volcanic views is at the Saxholl Crater, which was formed by an eruption between 3,000 and 4,000 years ago. Today, visitors can hike the easy, quiet Saxhóll trail to witness the crater up close. See more of the volcanic landscape at Berserkjahraun lava field or at one of the geothermal or mineral springs on the peninsula, like Lýsuhólslaug. Note that at the time of writing, this spa is temporarily closed for renovations. However, there are plenty of other uncrowded geothermal spas across Iceland.
The rugged Snaefellsnes peninsula is far more than volcanoes and a glacier — it gets its nickname "Iceland in miniature" for a reason. One of the top features is the stunning jagged coastline. A unique alcove on the peninsula is the black pebble Djúpalónssandur beach (pictured). Visitors should also check out Kirkjufell Mountain, nicknamed "Church Mountain" because of its dramatic steeple formation. Game of Thrones fans will already be familiar with the landmark due to its onscreen appearance. And no time here is complete without visiting one of Snaefellsnes' majestic waterfalls. The Kirkjufellsfoss collection of waterfalls set against the backdrop of Kirkjufell Mountain is one of the most photographed spots in all Iceland.
Trails, towns, and the best time to visit Snaefellsnes
One of the best things to do in Snaefellsnes is take a hike, and a top-rated trail on the peninsula is the peaceful Djúpalónssandur – Dritvík – Aflraunasteinar. This short, relatively easy route takes trekkers on a path to a sand beach, freshwater lagoons, and remarkable volcanic rock formations. Another popular trail is the moderate Hreggnasi, which has a 4.8 rating on AllTrails and is known to be an unspoiled trek with fantastic views of the inland peninsula.
After a long day of hiking in Snæfellsjökull National Park, the nearby town of Stykkisholmur (pictured) — is the perfect spot to grab a meal and rest. Another nearby town is Grundarfjördur, one of many Icelandic destination travelers say you shouldn't miss. Both towns were featured in the film 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,' and are uncrowded, picturesque coastal villages that offer a variety of quaint accommodations.
The best time to visit Snaefellsnes depends on what you're looking for. If you want to hike, see wildlife, and get out on the water, June to August are the best months as the weather hovers around 50 to 57 degrees Fahrenheit and there are over 20 hours of daylight. If you're looking to enjoy stunning snowy landscapes and catch the aurora borealis, visit in the winter from October to March. During these months there's minimal daylight ranging from 4 to 13 hours, making Iceland one of five unforgettable destinations for people with sun-sensitive skin.