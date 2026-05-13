This Rugged, Uncrowded Peninsula With Volcanos And A Glacier Is 'Iceland In Miniature'

The Nordic island nation of Iceland is an otherworldly European vacation destination known as the land of fire and ice. Many visitors choose to road trip across the island during their stay, but if you want a one-stop shop to see "Iceland in Miniature," look no further than the Snaefellsnes peninsula. The uncrowded peninsula received its nickname due to its impressive combination of volcanoes, mineral springs, waterfalls, rugged coastline, a glacier, and small town charm — all of which characterize the nation.

Iceland has been growing in popularity over the years — the island saw 2.3 million visitors in 2024. Most tourists flock to popular destinations like the urban hub of Reykjavik, the influencer-studded Blue Lagoon, and the trio of stunning destinations known as the 'Golden Circle.' However, less than half of the island's tourists make it to Iceland's West Coast and the Snaefellsnes peninsula. Visitors to this side of the island are welcomed by unspoiled trails and roads, as well as some of the most stunning spots in Iceland — all to themselves.

The most popular way to get around Iceland is by car, so reserve one at Keflavík International Airport (KEF), the largest commercial airport on the island and a major layover stop between North America and Europe. From the airport, travelers can drive two-and-a-half hours to reach Snaefellsnes. It's just under a two-hour trip from Reykjavík — making it a possible daytrip from the capital. The drive is part of the fun, with mountain views and coastal lookouts along the way.